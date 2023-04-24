LINCOLN – The bid to merge two major public power districts serving south-central Nebraska was denied on Monday, but the denial by the Nebraska Power Review Board is based on a technicality that soon could be rectified.

According to Devin Brundage, general manager of Holdrege-based Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, the technicality blocking Central’s merger with Lexington-based Dawson Public Power District involves Central’s charter.

Brundage said the charter does not allow Central to issue general obligation bonds.

“It’s a really, really old statute,” Brundage said. “It’s easily fixed. The boards will look into it in the near future.”

Nebraska statute allows some taxing entities, such as school districts, to issue general obligation bonds. However, Central and 14 other public power districts in Nebraska cannot issue bonds that are repaid by the public.

Brundage said Monday he’s unaware of the precise process to amend the charter, but said the Central board possesses the authority to do that.

After the charter is fixed, Central and Dawson will refile their merger application with the Power Review Board.

“Central has always done things the right way and will continue to do so by amending the documents to comply with the technical requirements of our authorizing statutes,” Central Board President Dave Rowe said in a press release from the power and irrigation district.

Monday’s denial by the Power Review Board was greeted as good news by a group of Bertrand-area irrigators and citizens who oppose the merger.

“This is a monumental decision,” Citizens Opposed to the Merger President Gary Robison of Bertrand said. “We are obviously very pleased.”

Robison noted that the Power Review Board did not consider the merits of the consolidation, but instead dismissed the petition without prejudice.

“We felt confident that the Power Review Board would have agreed with us had they considered the merits of the proposed consolidation,” Robison said.

Among the reasons Robison's group opposed the merger is the concern that irrigators in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties could be under-represented by the board of directors of the merged districts.

Central and Dawson PPD held a joint board meeting on Oct. 24, 2022, and voted in favor of the merger. The final step was to seek approval from the PRB, a state agency created in 1963 to regulate Nebraska’s electrical utility industry.

In 2020, merger discussions began with Central and Dawson boards. An independent consultant was hired to study the potential consolidation. Central and Dawson boards voted to advance through each stage of the study.

According to a Central press release, both boards had the option to stop the study at each of the four stages, and customers and the public received information during the process.

The PRB found that Central’s charter amendment must include a statement that Central does not have the power to issue general obligation bonds.

Central’s current charter does not include the language, nor do the charters of 14 other Nebraska public power and power and irrigation districts.