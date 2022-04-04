Central Community College to debut its culinary arts food truck

KEARNEY — The hospitality management and culinary arts program at Central Community College will debut its new food truck at four CCC locations during April.

The truck, known as “Degrees,” will be at the Kearney center on Tuesday; the Grand Island campus on April 12; the Hastings campus on April 22; and the Columbus campus on April 27.

Culinary arts students will be serving fresh street tacos to the first 100 staff members and students at each CCC location from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to unveiling “Degrees,” the event will showcase the skills of the students in CCC’s hospitality management and culinary arts program, which is located at the Hastings campus.