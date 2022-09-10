Central Community College partners with Western Governors University

GRAND ISLAND — Western Governors University, a nonprofit, fully online university, and Central Community College recently announced a new joint partnership that will provide students graduating from CCC with their associate degrees with an affordable pathway to earning their bachelor’s or master’s degrees from WGU.

Together, the two institutions will seek to create a seamless transfer of credits for CCC students transitioning to WGU to further their education.

The partnership between CCC and WGU was first announced earlier this week when Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a Memorandum of Understanding with WGU to expand access to affordable, high-quality degree programs for the estimated 306,000 Nebraskans who have some college credits but no bachelor’s degree. According to the MOU, the State of Nebraska will commit to supporting the partnership by enlisting relevant agencies to collaborate with and promote WGU in hopes of targeting underserved populations that include dislocated workers, veterans and rural residents. Additionally, WGU will join forces with local employers and employer organizations to meet workforce needs throughout the state.

“Flexible transfer agreements with WGU will provide yet another high-quality option for our CCC students and for the state of Nebraska to reach our goal of having at least 70 percent of 25- to 34-year-old Nebraskans to have a degree, certificate, diploma or other postsecondary or industry-recognized credential by 2030,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall.

With three main campuses located in Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings, CCC serves nearly 19,000 students across a 25-county area in central Nebraska. WGU offers students graduating from CCC more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology and health professions, including nursing. The university pioneered online, competency-based education, a model that allows individuals to further their education and careers on their own timeline, no matter where they live. This approach allows students in Nebraska to take advantage of prior learning and work-based experience to move through courses at their own pace and graduate quicker. Students study, complete coursework and take tests on schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate they have mastered the subject matter. Like all students at WGU, CCC graduates who enroll will be paired with a program mentor who has expertise in their chosen degree program and supports students in learning and navigating their educational journeys from enrollment through graduation.

Under the terms of the agreement, students transferring from CCC to WGU will also be eligible to take advantage of scholarships to make tuition even more affordable. The Community College Partner Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 each and will be applied to WGU’s already-low, flat-rate tuition of about $3,800 per six-month term. Students will also be able to apply for the Nebraska Partnership Scholarship, which is valued at up to $4,000 and is designed for students living in Nebraska who want to further their education at WGU. Additionally, Nebraskans attending WGU who qualify are eligible to apply for the Nebraska Opportunity Grant, a needs-based grant offered by the State for students who meet certain residency, enrollment and financial need qualifications.

“We are thrilled to provide continuing education options to graduating students of Central Community College,” said Dr. Terrance Hopson, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University. “WGU values the important role community colleges play in upskilling the workforce and is pleased to offer an affordable and flexible pathway for thousands of Nebraskans who need postsecondary education and training to advance their careers and, in turn, their lives.”

For more information on the partnership between WGU and CCC, visit www.wgu.edu.