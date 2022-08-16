Central Community College offers free adult education classes

GRAND ISLAND — Central Community College is offering adult education classes during the 2022 fall semester in several central Nebraska communities, including Kearney, Holdrege and Lexington.

Adult education includes assistance with basic reading, writing, math and spelling skills; drills and special instruction through the English as a Second Language Program; citizenship classes; and preparation for the Nebraska high school diploma (GED) exam.

All adult education classes are free and open to individuals 16 years or older who have officially withdrawn from secondary school.

More information is available from Becky Fausett in Grand Island at 308-398-7446 or rebeccafausett@cccneb.edu or the following local coordinators:

Kearney and Holdrege: Donna Martin at 308-338-4009 or donnamartin@cccneb.edu.

Lexington: Angela Elfgren at 308-338-4083 or angelaelfgren@cccneb.edu.