 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Avenue Railroad Crossing closed Monday March 1 for reconstruction of medians and curbs

Central Avenue Railroad Crossing closed Monday March 1 for reconstruction of medians and curbs

{{featured_button_text}}
Road Work Ahead teaser
Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

The City of Kearney Street Division announces that work will take place at the Central Avenue Railroad Crossing beginning Monday, March 1 at 7:00 a.m.

The crossing will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2. It is anticipated that the crossing will be reopened by the end of the week.

The purpose of the closures is for reconstruction of medians and curbs for the future implementation of the quiet zone train crossing. Citizens will need to alter their route during this time

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sydney zoo unveils first baby koala in a year

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News