KEARNEY – Second graders at Northeast Elementary School read books every day, but their teachers put a little extra emphasis on March 2.

Thursday was the birthday of Dr. Seuss as well as National Read Across America Day. The Northeast second graders participated in activities throughout the week to celebrate the joy of reading.

“We read every day, but this gets their attention and promotes reading in a fun way,” said Ashley Markwardt, second grade teacher at Northeast.

Read Across America was launched in 1998 by the National Education Association and is the nation’s largest celebration of reading, according to NEA’s website.

Students were able to cozy up by a projected image of a fireplace to read books on Tuesday. They prepared jokes to tell their class Wednesday, and they were encouraged to bring joke books to school.

On Thursday, Markwardt and fellow second grade teacher, Jenny Knipping, dressed up as Thing One and Thing Two, characters from “The Cat in the Hat.” The book is Markwardt’s favorite by Dr. Seuss, and she read it to all Northeast second graders.

Following the book, Markwardt asked the students questions about the story, and if they prefer to read a book or watch a movie.

“I love to read because you can get more detail,” she told the students. “When you are reading, you can go into a whole new world.”

The activities at Northeast will continue today with “Reading Makes Us Bright Bobcats.” Students will have the opportunity to read books by flashlight.

“It’s fun to see how excited they are to read and get them to read books that excite them,” Markwardt said.