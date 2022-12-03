Celebrate the holidays with the Kearney Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday

Kearney Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert will feature Soirees Musicales, a piece of music by Benjamin Britten, premiered in 1937, based on music composed by Gioachino Rossini dating from the 1830s.

“Britten used to run a summer program that was a music education camp,” Gaines said. “So he was always interested in music education. It wasn’t his full-time job, but it was a part-time passion. So the Britten piece reminds me so much of child’s play in the best possible sense. I think a lot about families and kids when I think about Christmas.”

Celebrate the holidays What: “Celebrating the Holidays” with Kearney Symphony Orchestra, UNK Flute Choir and Harmonix When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Where: Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Admission: $13 general; $5 UNK staff and youth; free to children 10 and younger and to UNK students with an ID For tickets: 308-865-8417 or visit UNK Box Office in the Fine Arts Building on the UNK campus. Ticket sales are not handled by Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets will be available at the door.

Gaines also makes a direct connection with Baroque music, a dominant style of classical music composed from 1600 to 1750.

“So many of the carols we still sing today were written in the Renaissance and the Baroque period,” she noted. “And they are still with us. There is something about Baroque writing that reminds me a lot of Christmas carols.”

The next concert presented by Kearney Symphony Orchestra, “Celebrating the Holidays,” features Soirees Musicales by Britten as well as Christmas carols dating from the Baroque era. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $13. The concert is funded by the Cope Foundation.

Gaines, who serves as the music director and conductor of Kearney Symphony Orchestra, considers the concert as a program of her favorite holiday music.

“I think we have a nice variety of traditional favorites mixed with what we hope will be new favorites,” she said. “There are some pieces with wintry themes like the ‘Unter Donner and Blitzen Polka’ by Johann Strauss, also known as the ‘Thunder and Lightning Polka,’ but the ‘Donner and Blitzen Polka’ seem more Christmasy.”

The program will feature:

“Unter Donner und Blitzen Polka” by Johann Strauss Jr.

Water Music Selections by George Frideric Handel

“Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson

Soirees Musicales by Benjamin Britten

Traditional carols and a selection from the Harry Potter soundtrack with the UNK Flute Choir

“Carol of the Bells”

Sing-a-long of Christmas carols lead by Harmonix, a UNK student a cappella vocal group

John Gosswein will lead a pre-concert discussion of the music at 6:30 p.m. with free coffee provided by Kitt’s Coffee.

Gaines describes the Soirees Musicales as the highlight of the concert for her.

“Just to be able to play something by one of my favorite composers is great,” she said. “Some of Britten’s music is sublime, some of it is very emotional and some of it is really dark, like his operas. His music can range from extremely complex to more simple, like Soirees Musicales — or at least it appears simple.”

While many of Britten’s music explores deep emotions, Gaines considers Soirees Musicales as happy, bouncy — something written for the enjoyment of children.

“All of the tunes are bouncy and light and singable,” she said. “They have a lot of character, but they’re not heavy at all. It’s just light, airy, joyous stuff. The orchestration is rather complicated and very creative. I think the effect on the audience is just pure entertainment.”

The orchestra features about 60 musicians, a number that exceeds the pre-pandemic size of the orchestra.