Celebrate the Fourth with Freedom Fest Thursday at Viaero Center

All of the events will take place in the parking lot at the Viaero Center.

Erickson recognizes the challenge of hosting an event like Freedom Fest.

“I think that the Kearney area looks forward to an Independence Day celebration,” she said. “It has been hosted by various organizations over the years, but it’s hard to sustain it because of the need for volunteers to make such an event successful. That’s true for our case, too. This is completely run by volunteers.”

Finding volunteers to help is easier several days before the actual holiday rather than on the Fourth of July.

“And people really look forward to fireworks,” she said. “That’s a big thing, especially after last year. We had to take the year off because of COVID. So this year there was a lot of interest and support behind the idea of having the United Way host Freedom Fest.”

Without community support — donations, volunteers and sponsorships — Erickson believes the celebration would not happen.