Celebrate the Fourth with Freedom Fest Thursday at Viaero Center

KEARNEY — Nikki Erickson, executive director the United Way of Kearney Area, understands the importance of celebrating the nation’s birthday with a bang.
The tradition of fireworks stems from a letter John Adams, the nation’s first vice president, wrote to his wife on July 3, 1776. In the letter he suggested that citizens should celebrate the nation’s independence with “bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.”
The United Way will honor that tradition when it presents Freedom Fest, a family friendly outdoor event with music, food, carnival games and a beer garden, provided by Cunningham’s Journal, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday at Viaero Center. The evening will finish with a fireworks display at approximately 10:10 p.m.
Admission to Freedom Fest is free.
“We will have music, free food, free carnival games — and because it’s a fundraiser for the United Way, we will have $12 wristbands for sale that will allow people to try the RockIT Event Pros attractions like a zip line, a rock wall, bungee trampolines and numerous inflatables,” said Erickson. “There will also be a freewill donation to help with the costs of the fireworks and for Hot Meals USA, which will be providing free meals including things like hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and snow cones.”
All of the events will take place in the parking lot at the Viaero Center.
Erickson recognizes the challenge of hosting an event like Freedom Fest.
“I think that the Kearney area looks forward to an Independence Day celebration,” she said. “It has been hosted by various organizations over the years, but it’s hard to sustain it because of the need for volunteers to make such an event successful. That’s true for our case, too. This is completely run by volunteers.”
Finding volunteers to help is easier several days before the actual holiday rather than on the Fourth of July.
“And people really look forward to fireworks,” she said. “That’s a big thing, especially after last year. We had to take the year off because of COVID. So this year there was a lot of interest and support behind the idea of having the United Way host Freedom Fest.”
Without community support — donations, volunteers and sponsorships — Erickson believes the celebration would not happen.
“It’s good to see that there’s so much momentum behind it,” she said. “But really our goal was to create an event that people could just come to, that wouldn’t break their pocketbooks. Many families leave town for the holiday; maybe sometimes they go to a lake somewhere. In this case, we wanted families to be able to come together, in a really great way, with other community members, and celebrate our nation. At the end of it, we wanted everybody to feel good and to go away feeling happy.”
Erickson also invites individuals to come to Freedom Fest to do something as simple as have a tailgate party. And for those who want to enjoy the fireworks from a distance, they can see the displays in many parts of town. As for supporting the United Way, donations can be made days after the event by contacting the United Way of Kearney Area at 308-237-6840 or visiting UWKA.org.
“By supporting the United Way, people are supporting our 21 partner agency programs,” Erickson said. “That’s really what the heart and core of our organization is all about; supporting these other nonprofits in the Kearney area.”
While Freedom Fest features many different events, Erickson said she always can feel a difference at the end of the night.
“There’s a lot going on all afternoon and evening,” she said. “There’s lots of music and noise and children laughing. When the fireworks kick off, usually about 10:10 p.m., all of a sudden everything goes quiet. This entire parking lot, with thousands of people, is silent. All you hear are the big blasts and booms of the fireworks exploding in the air. It’s this time of awesomeness. It almost takes my breath away.”
That moment reminds Erickson to be thankful.
“It also reminds me that we have a lot to be hopeful for, especially as we come off of such a challenging year,” she said.