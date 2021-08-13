‘Celebrate Broadway’ bridges old, new

Audiences can expect to hear solos, duets and ensemble pieces.

“There’s going to be a lot of numbers that people know and are familiar with,” Barth said. “And there are some unique and new numbers that audience members may never have heard or that just came out.”

A production like “Celebrate Broadway” plays to the strength of the performers.

“The joy of this is that we can rely on the artists who have come in to present all these songs that they know and love,” Barth added. “Many of them have performed these songs before or they’ve always wanted to perform them. It gives them the opportunity to be featured individually in some ways. Each artist gets to perform at least one solo and one group number — and get the opportunity to shine.”

Prall will perform in two quartets, a duet and a solo.

“This gives us a lot more freedom to bring ourselves to the music,” he said. “You don’t have to put the songs within the context of the show. You can really just bring yourself to the music, sing what we love and have fun.”

For Barth, “Celebrate Broadway” lets the audiences see Crane River Theater performers in a different way.