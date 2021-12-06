CCC to hold inaugural winter commencement Friday at state fairgrounds

GRAND ISLAND — Central Community College will hold its first winter commencement at 2 p.m. Friday at the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion at the Nebraska State Fairgrounds.

In past years, each of the three CCC campuses hosted informal midyear graduation receptions with all participants being invited to take part in official commencement ceremonies in May. This year, college administrators elected to hold one formal commencement ceremony for all December graduates, encompassing the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chandra Anderson, a 2009 graduate of the nursing program at Central Community College’s Kearney Center, will be the commencement speaker. She currently serves as the chief nursing and quality officer at Cozad Community Health System. In October, Anderson received the Distinguished Alumni Award for Central Community College at the Nebraska Community College Association annual conference.

Spectrum, the select choir from the Columbus campus, will perform the national anthem and another selection while the ROTC color guard from Grand Island Senior High School will present the colors.

CCC President Matt Gotschall and all three campus presidents will offer remarks during the ceremony.