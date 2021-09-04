CCC campuses bustling with students, 6,056 students enroll

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It really is nice to have that presence back on campus. We do a lot of interaction with the students to let them know what services are available,” he said. “Overall, as a center, we are thrilled to have students back on campus.”

A virtual classroom experience has also remained popular following a year of heavy use, tallying higher enrollment than in-person coursework. Of the 6,056 student total, 2,306 are on-campus students and 3,750 are distance learning students. Gotschall said having both options makes CCC an attractive avenue for furthering one’s education.

“We continue to see students engaging in on-campus classes while also appreciating the flexibility provided by our virtual, hybrid and distance learning offerings,” Gotschall said.

Christensen said remaining virtual learning opportunities remaining from last year are likely contributing to increased enrollment. “We switched our delivery methods and we found a demographic that maybe we didn’t know was as big as it was.”

Additionally, the school’s “early college” program continues to grow, according to the school. The effort, which helps high school students get a leg-up on college coursework, comes via a partnership with more than 80 area high schools.