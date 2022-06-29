Cause of Minden house fire that killed three dogs under investigation

MINDEN — Three dogs died in a house fire Tuesday in Minden.

The Minden Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 242 South Nebraska Ave.

“When the first crew showed up, they encountered heavy smoke and fire on the first level of the house,” said Tom Brown, Minden Fire Chief.

The fire started on the main level in the kitchen area, Brown said, and spread to the second story of the house. Five people lived in the house, but no one was home at the time. Firefighters searched the house for the family’s pets, but they died in the fire.

“We searched the house really hard, but the outcome had already been determined before we got there,” Brown said about the dogs.

Axtell, Wilcox, Hildreth, Upland and Franklin volunteer fire departments, all members of the Quad Cities Mutual Aid, also responded to the blaze. The fire was under control within an hour, but crews continued to work at the scene until 8:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The house is a total loss, Brown said. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.