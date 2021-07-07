Cause of March triple fire fatality in Kearney still under investigation

KEARNEY — A March fire that claimed the lives of three Kearney family members has been ruled accidental.

However, the specific cause of the fire remains under investigation, Adam Matzger, an investigator with the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office, said in an email to the Hub.

Lori Montgomery, 39, and her children Austin, 4, and Emmah, 2, all of Kearney, died March 18 following a report of a structure fire at their house at 12:42 p.m. in the 3300 block of Avenue I.

When the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and Kearney Police Department arrived at the scene they found the house fully engulfed in fire. During a search of the house firefighters located the victims who were carried outside by firefighters and administered CPR.

The Montgomerys were all transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan where they died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office, KPD, KVFD and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

