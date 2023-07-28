KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced parking plans for the groundbreaking for the Kearney SportPlex.

Construction of the facility has begun. Bus transportation will be provided for people who attend the SportPlex groundbreaking at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Attendees are asked to park in the lot located north of Younes Conference Center North. Bus transportation to and from the ceremony will be provided.

Handicap parking is available along Talmadge Street. Attendees needing access to such parking are asked to enter at the intersection of Talmadge Street and 10th Avenue.

General event parking along Talmadge Street will not be permitted.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Silver Ballroom of the Younes Conference Center North.

For more information about the ceremony, call Lauren Brandt at 308-455-7135.