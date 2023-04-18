KEARNEY — Mason Casper and Kali Herbolsheimer are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Greek Man and Woman of the Year for 2022-23.

They were recognized Thursday evening during the annual Fraternity and Sorority Life awards banquet at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney.

A senior from Kearney, Casper is a pre-medical student studying biology with a health science emphasis. He’s held numerous positions within the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and Interfraternity Council and is part of the Kearney Health Opportunities Program. Casper has also been involved on campus through Residence Life, Chancellor’s Ambassadors, the GAMMA peer health education group and other organizations — all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

His nominators described him as a dedicated leader who consistently gives his time in support of his chapter, the Fraternity and Sorority Life community and campus as a whole. After graduating in May, he’ll attend medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Herbolsheimer is a junior from Omaha studying K-12 special education. She’s president of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and past president of the Panhellenic Council. She’s also a student worker in the Fraternity and Sorority Life office.

A recipient of the UNK Emerging Leader Award in 2021, Herbolsheimer has been involved in student government, Residence Life, the Mortar Board and Order of Omega honor societies and other organizations. She’ll serve as a New Student Enrollment leader this summer. Herbolsheimer also volunteers with Special Olympics Nebraska and Special Musicians, a nonprofit music program for youths with intellectual disabilities.

Showing tremendous passion and dedication, she’s been a leader at UNK since her first day on campus.

“There may not be a more active student involved with our community,” her nomination stated. “She never seems to fail a task that is placed upon her, and also finds time to build relationships while maintaining high academic prowess.”

More than 600 students are involved in Fraternity and Sorority Life at UNK, including nearly 175 new members who joined chapters since June. These Lopers hold a variety of leadership positions on campus, complete thousands of community service hours each year and support local and national causes through their philanthropic events.

“To have such a strong presence on campus and positive reputation in the community, it takes more than one member, one alumnus, one staff member or one chapter,” said Karlee Nuttelman, assistant director of UNK Fraternity and Sorority Life. “This comes from a huge network of people constantly working together to make sure this community is successful, benefits others and gives back.”