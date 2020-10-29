Casino opponents stress human costs, backers see gains for Grand Island

KEARNEY — Jolene Berke said her mother and father both had good jobs, but the family had no money.

“Mom and Dad had nothing and they gave us nothing,” Berke said to a gathering on Thursday of 15 people on both sides of Nebraska’s expanded gambling issue.

The livestreamed news conference at the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce was organized by Gambling With the Good Life, the main organization opposing the casino issue on the 2020 ballot.

While proponents stressed potential economic benefits of legalizing casinos, opponents at the news conference stressed the societal costs.

Berke said her mother continually spent money on her gambling addiction. As a result, she said, her father worked three jobs, and the children’s medical and dental necessities were ignored until they became emergencies. Later when she was old enough to leave home Berke said she paid her own expenses, including college tuition. It wasn’t until late in their parents’ lives that Berke and her siblings discovered the family’s ugly secret: Their mother was addicted to gambling.

“My dad couldn’t afford to retire,” she said.