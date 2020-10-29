Casino opponents stress human costs, backers see gains for Grand Island

KEARNEY — Jolene Berke said her mother and father both had good jobs, but the family had no money.
“Mom and Dad had nothing and they gave us nothing,” Berke said to a gathering on Thursday of 15 people on both sides of Nebraska’s expanded gambling issue.
The livestreamed news conference at the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce was organized by Gambling With the Good Life, the main organization opposing the casino issue on the 2020 ballot.
While proponents stressed potential economic benefits of legalizing casinos, opponents at the news conference stressed the societal costs.
Berke said her mother continually spent money on her gambling addiction. As a result, she said, her father worked three jobs, and the children’s medical and dental necessities were ignored until they became emergencies. Later when she was old enough to leave home Berke said she paid her own expenses, including college tuition. It wasn’t until late in their parents’ lives that Berke and her siblings discovered the family’s ugly secret: Their mother was addicted to gambling.
“My dad couldn’t afford to retire,” she said.
Berke said her mother is penniless, and her nursing home care now is costing the state of Nebraska more than $200,000 per year, “and this is just one addicted gambler,” she said.
Proponents of the expanded gambling issue said opening casinos at Nebraska horse racing tracks would stem the flow of Nebraskans’ cash at casinos in neighboring states. That would include Iowa, where casinos in Council Bluffs reportedly thrive on money bet by Omahans and other Nebraskans who would keep their money in Nebraska if it had casinos.
The expanded gambling measure appears as three issues on Nebraska’s general election ballot. Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 would amend the Nebraska State Constitution to legalize casino gambling and lay the framework to regulate it and distribute tax revenues that it generates.
Chris Kotulak, CEO of Fonner Park in Grand Island, said after Thursday’s news conference that proponents anticipate expanded gambling would generate $50 million annually in property tax relief for Nebraska. Kotulak and other track operators at the news conference said the casino measure would infuse much-needed cash into Nebraska’s horse racing industry. Additional cash would mean larger purses to attract more horses and racing enthusiasts to the Grand Island track.
In addition, more cash might trigger a rebound of Nebraska’s thoroughbred breeders. Kotulak said in 1985 there were 745 registered Nebraska-bred thoroughbred race horses. In 2019 there were approximately 30.
Kotulak said Fonner is a “legitimate track,” built to handle up to 1,100 horses to race during a 3½ - month season from February to early May. But with daily purses averaging $50,000, horse owners are more inclined to race at tracks with purses of $100,000 to $200,000, he said.
Kotulak said the expanded gambling issue is generating strong support in Grand Island, and that the Fonner Park Board of Directors is discussing building a casino on the Fonner grounds.
The Grand Island market is smaller than the markets of other Nebraska tracks, Kotulak said, but Grand Island doesn’t have competition.
“I don’t want casinos anywhere west of Grand Island because I want that market in Grand Island,” he said.
The Economic Development Council of Buffalo County, Kearney Visitors Bureau and Kearney chamber oppose Initiatives 429, 430 and 431. They believe a casino in Grand Island could siphon away events and visitors from Kearney, which ranks No. 3 ahead of Grand Island in tourism and hospitality, based on lodging tax collections.
Mayor Stan Clouse is among Kearney leaders who oppose expanded gambling.
He said in a written statement read during the news conference that special interests are driving the proposal and it’s discriminatory to communities such as Kearney.
“Our community will see marginal economic benefit while driving up unfunded social costs,” Clouse wrote.
Retired coach and congressman Tom Osborne, honorary chair of Gambling With the Good Life, was scheduled to participate in Thursday’s news conference. He opted not to appear because a staff member of the Kearney chamber or visitors bureau tested positive on Wednesday for COVID-19. As a result, the chamber offices are closed and the staff is working from home.
“The reason that I am involved in fighting the gambling initiatives,” Osborne wrote, “is that the people most harmed are the most innocent. Those are the children of problem gamblers. They often live in poverty, see their education money frittered away and often live in broken homes.”
The three state senators representing the Kearney area — John Lowe of Kearney, Matt Williams of Gothenburg and Dave Murman of Glenvil — oppose the initiatives.
“Sometime you get elected to be the dad in the room who says, ‘no,’” Lowe said. “When you change the Constitution you should change it to make Nebraska better.”
Murman said, “These casinos fleece the poor, create corruption and deceive the public into thinking gambling will increase revenue for the state.”
Keith Becker of Kearney, vice chair of Gambling With the Good Life, said amending the state Constitution is risky because it’s difficult to remove amendments if they backfire.
“We’re very, very hopeful voters will defeat this,” Becker said.
