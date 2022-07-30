'Cash & Cline' to perform at Minden Opera House

MINDEN — Bill Forness understands the desire to get out and listen to live music and celebrate life.

“We’re trying to spend more time with family and loved ones,” the singer said. “This doesn’t have anything to do with the show, but it has everything to do with life in general. Every show I do is a blessing. I’m trying not to take any of it for granted at this point.”

Forness specializes in re-creating the music of Johnny Cash.

“During the pandemic, so many places shut down,” he said. “There was so much despair. Music really got hit hard. People didn’t get to see live music. So now I’m seeing this fever for live music and I’m seeing it everywhere. My Johnny Cash show is no exception to that.”

Forness will return to central Nebraska for a performance with Melinda Feree called “Cash & Cline” at 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Tickets are $20.

Forness will handle the songs of Johnny Cash and Feree will perform music by Patsy Cline.

“She’s fantastic,” Forness said about Feree. “Melinda performs most of Patsy Cline’s hits and we’ll do a few of the duets that Johnny Cash and June Carter did. As far as my set goes, I’m going to touch on a bit of Johnny Cash’s material from the 1950s, music from his ‘prison-era’ stuff, some southern gospel music and, like I said, some duets that Johnny did with June Carter.”

Forness will perform without his traveling band.

“They’re not traveling with me and haven’t been traveling with me since COVID hit,” he said. “But I recorded my upright bass player and several different electric guitar players so I have that old Johnny Cash trio sound. And there will be quite a lot of storytelling. I always like to put in the stories about Johnny Cash’s life and his songs.”

More than ever, the singer believes that audiences still connect with the music of Cash.

He said. “This September, I’ve been on the road for two years straight. I sold my house in the St. Louis area and moved into an RV. We’ve been traveling ever since. Visiting Nebraska will be state number 18 and we’re currently on a 12-state run. We left Florida in May and went to Georgia, then South Carolina and up into the mountains of North Carolina. We even pulled some people from West Virginia, people who are loving the old sound of Johnny Cash.”

Forness performed shows in Ohio and Illinois and will continue on into Missouri, Kansas and finally Nebraska.

“Maybe our cages got a little rattled,” he said about the pent up demand for music. “It did for me. During the pandemic I lost a few relatives.”

WHERE AND WHEN What: "Cash & Cline" with Bill Forness and Melinda Feree playing the music of Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline When: 3 p.m. Aug. 6 Where: Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden Admission: $20 Contact: 308-832-0588; MindenOperaHouse.com

Forness believes that the music of Cash continues to influence the lives of audience members.

“His music has touched a lot of people from a lot of different walks of life,” he said. “I’ve also learned that his music has a ‘human’ element to it and that’s why it’s so long lasting. It still amazes me that Cash put out a hit record in 2002 and then he passed away in 2003. He was 70 years old, singing songs and recording music. I think with someone like Cash, it’s more about the lyrics and the soul of the song. He was a soulful singer.”

Forness compares Cash with people like Carl Perkins, Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Conway Twitty — performers who used a great deal of soulfulness in their music.

“They were raised with gospel roots,” Forness said. “They just grabbed a hold of a lightning bolt of rock ‘n’ roll and away they went. Some of it branched into country but there’s just this amount of ‘soul’ in the music, a human element that continues to this day. I’m 48 now and this music doesn’t get more difficult to perform. As a matter of fact, the more I do it, the better I get at it. The more immersed in his music I get and the older I get, the more I understand it. I hope that when I’m in my 60s or 70s, I’m still able to do his later work and I’ll have a new perspective.”

After 13 years of performing the music of the legend who sang “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire,” and “Man in Black,” Forness feels blessed to keep exploring the music of Cash.