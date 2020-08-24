Casey's made 41 cents per gallon of gas sold February-April 2020, on average

With more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states, Casey’s General Stores bills itself as the nation’s fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, according to its most recent annual report.
Casey’s operates seven convenience stores in the Kearney market, and according to convenience store operators who spoke to the Hub for this series of articles, it’s one of the leaders of the parade on gasoline prices.
In a business where customers are as price sensitive as they come, Casey’s, on a daily basis, posts the prices its various outlets are charging for fuel. Today’s price for a gallon of regular at Casey’s locations in Kearney was $2.19 per gallon.
According to a survey of Kearney outlets, most other stations and convenience stores were charging the same or about the same per gallon as Casey’s.
Kearney’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline today was $2.19.
One convenience store owner said he doesn’t set prices without passing by a number of his competitors and checking with his store managers around the region, but another said it’s a tendency among Kearney stations and convenience stores to equal or stay close to Casey’s and Pump & Pantry.
Although Casey’s has the strongest presence among retailers in the Kearney market, the Ankeny, Iowa-based company declined the Hub’s attempt to interview a company representative for this series of stories about gasoline prices. Repeated calls and messages to Casey’s people at the corporate level were unanswered.
However, the publicly traded company’s annual report to investors, shared June 8, provides a glimpse into Casey’s success in 2020, when the economic chaos of the coronavirus pandemic created tremendous challenges and opportunities. All numbers referenced are for Casey’s fiscal year that ended April 30, 2020.
According to the report, Casey’s absorbed higher operating costs because of higher hourly wage rates and pandemic-related supplies and cleaning, but recouped some of those costs because store hours were reduced. Still, with 61 more stores coming online, total operating expenses were up 7.7% to $1.5 billion.
The annual report also lists Casey’s results in:
- Groceries and other merchandise: annual gross profits of $800.1 million — up 5.3% — on sales of $2.5 billion, which was up 5.5%;
- Prepared food and fountain: annual gross profits of $668.1 million were flat on total sales of $1.1 billion, a 2.1% increase compared with 2019;
- Fuel sales: In 2020, sales were steady compared with 2019, but margins were significantly higher as the pandemic drove down wholesale costs of fuel.
According to the report by President and CEO Darren Rebelez, Casey’s sold about as much fuel in fiscal 2020 as during the prior fiscal year, but produced significantly higher profits for its fuel business, particularly in the final quarter of fiscal 2020, which was February, March and April.
“For the quarter, the average margin was 40.8 cents per gallon, compared to 18.6 cents per gallon for the same quarter a year ago,” according to the report. “Same-store gallons sold in the quarter decreased 14.7%. Total gross profit dollars for the quarter increased over 96% to $198.8 million, while total gallons sold for the quarter decreased 10.7% to 487.7 million.”
For the year, Casey’s sold about 2.3 billion gallons, which was steady with fiscal 2019. However, with the average margin at 26.8 cents per gallon, the company rang up a total gross profit of $614.8 million, up 31.9% compared with 2019.
“We continue to believe our procurement and retail price optimization strategies will provide strong benefit for us moving forward, as we look to grow our fuel business and its capabilities,” Rebelez said in the annual report.
