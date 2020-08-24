 Skip to main content
Casey's made 41 cents per gallon of gas sold February-April 2020, on average
Casey’s Convenience Store

There are seven Casey’s Convenience Store locations in Kearney, making the Ankeny, Iowa-based company the top player. In fiscal 2020, which ended April 30, Casey’s 2,200 locations in 16 states sold 2.3 billion gallons of fuel — about the same as 2019 — but margins were significantly higher as the pandemic drove down wholesale costs of fuel.

 Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub

Editor's Note

It started with a couple of simple questions asked in the Kearney Hub Newsroom — “Why do gas prices vary so much in the area and why are Kearney’s prices usually higher?”

Extensive research by Hub Enterprise Editor Mike Konz and Hub Intern Grace McDonald started to provide the answers. Running through Tuesday, the News Team shares what they found in talking with the public via social media, with convenience store representatives, with the head of the Nebraska Petroleum Marketers Association, with a media official affiliated with the Magellan Midstream Fuel Terminal in Doniphan and by simply checking gas prices around the city.

Today, Mike reports how important gasoline sales are to Bosselman’s Pump & Pantry and Casey’s General Stores. Then Tuesday, the Hub wraps up this news series with a local convenience store owner and how some people avoid paying for gasoline.

With more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states, Casey’s General Stores bills itself as the nation’s fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, according to its most recent annual report.

Casey’s operates seven convenience stores in the Kearney market, and according to convenience store operators who spoke to the Hub for this series of articles, it’s one of the leaders of the parade on gasoline prices.

In a business where customers are as price sensitive as they come, Casey’s, on a daily basis, posts the prices its various outlets are charging for fuel. Today’s price for a gallon of regular at Casey’s locations in Kearney was $2.19 per gallon.

According to a survey of Kearney outlets, most other stations and convenience stores were charging the same or about the same per gallon as Casey’s.

Kearney’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline today was $2.19.

One convenience store owner said he doesn’t set prices without passing by a number of his competitors and checking with his store managers around the region, but another said it’s a tendency among Kearney stations and convenience stores to equal or stay close to Casey’s and Pump & Pantry.

Tiffany Fisher, Kearney Hub

The total federal and state tax that Nebraskans pay is higher than all neighboring states. Fuel taxes are among the variables that add to the cost of a gallon of gasoline.

Although Casey’s has the strongest presence among retailers in the Kearney market, the Ankeny, Iowa-based company declined the Hub’s attempt to interview a company representative for this series of stories about gasoline prices. Repeated calls and messages to Casey’s people at the corporate level were unanswered.

However, the publicly traded company’s annual report to investors, shared June 8, provides a glimpse into Casey’s success in 2020, when the economic chaos of the coronavirus pandemic created tremendous challenges and opportunities. All numbers referenced are for Casey’s fiscal year that ended April 30, 2020.

According to the report, Casey’s absorbed higher operating costs because of higher hourly wage rates and pandemic-related supplies and cleaning, but recouped some of those costs because store hours were reduced. Still, with 61 more stores coming online, total operating expenses were up 7.7% to $1.5 billion.

The annual report also lists Casey’s results in:

- Groceries and other merchandise: annual gross profits of $800.1 million — up 5.3% — on sales of $2.5 billion, which was up 5.5%;

- Prepared food and fountain: annual gross profits of $668.1 million were flat on total sales of $1.1 billion, a 2.1% increase compared with 2019;

- Fuel sales: In 2020, sales were steady compared with 2019, but margins were significantly higher as the pandemic drove down wholesale costs of fuel.

According to the report by President and CEO Darren Rebelez, Casey’s sold about as much fuel in fiscal 2020 as during the prior fiscal year, but produced significantly higher profits for its fuel business, particularly in the final quarter of fiscal 2020, which was February, March and April.

“For the quarter, the average margin was 40.8 cents per gallon, compared to 18.6 cents per gallon for the same quarter a year ago,” according to the report. “Same-store gallons sold in the quarter decreased 14.7%. Total gross profit dollars for the quarter increased over 96% to $198.8 million, while total gallons sold for the quarter decreased 10.7% to 487.7 million.”

For the year, Casey’s sold about 2.3 billion gallons, which was steady with fiscal 2019. However, with the average margin at 26.8 cents per gallon, the company rang up a total gross profit of $614.8 million, up 31.9% compared with 2019.

“We continue to believe our procurement and retail price optimization strategies will provide strong benefit for us moving forward, as we look to grow our fuel business and its capabilities,” Rebelez said in the annual report.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

Gas pump inspections

Nebraskans can thank the Nebraska Department of Agriculture for protecting their credit card information from “skimmers and shimmers.” Because the Ag Department is responsible for ensuring the accuracy of weights and measures, the crew of 30 inspectors is tasked with certifying the accuracy of each of the 39,000 fuel pumps dispensing fuel in the state.

Inspectors actually fill 5-gallon containers to check whether pumps accurately measure the fuel they’re dispensing.

Pump inspections involve a number of procedures, but no inspection is complete without a check for skimmers and shimmers. Criminals insert the devices inside credit card slots on fuel pumps. Some clone the magnetic stripe on credit cards, while others intercept information on cards with EMV chips.

Source: State of Nebraska

