Casey's General Stores set to buy Kearney Liquor Ampride

KEARNEY — Casey’s General Stores is purchasing Kearney Liquor Ampride.

Wes Hodge of Gibbon, owner of the convenience and package store on Second Avenue in south Kearney, confirmed the sale today, but declined to reveal the selling price.

“An opportunity came up,” he said of the decision to sell.

Kearney Liquor Ampride was closed Monday and remained closed earlier today as personnel from the Casey’s organization arrived to take inventory and facilitate the changeover.

Jim Tacha, who is a district supervisor for Casey’s, said the Kearney Liquor Ampride store will be remodeled and will reopen before the end of the year.

“It should be a very nice store when we’re finished with it. It’s a well-established corner, and Hodge ran a good business,” Tacha said.

The purchase will give Casey’s its seventh convenience store in Kearney. Those stores are at: 115 E. 25th St.; 607 W. 39th St.; 705 Second Ave.; 112 W. Talmadge St.; 2710 W. 24th St.; 1308 E. 39th St.; and the new location at 1107 Second Ave.

The Casey’s chain dominates the Kearney region by the number of its convenience stores and gas stations, and overall owns more than 2,200 locations across the United States.