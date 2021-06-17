Carnival games, food, fireworks at July 1 Freedom Fest at Viaero Event Center

KEARNEY — Music, food, carnival games and fireworks will be part of the fun when the United Way of the Kearney Area hosts its third annual Freedom Fest 5-10 p.m. July 1 at Viaero Center at 609 Platte Road.

The schedule includes carnival games 5-9 p.m., food 5-7 p.m. and tailgate/music 5-10 p.m. Cunningham’s Journal will have a beer garden on site. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations will be appreciated.

Carnival games will require a $12 wristband. RockIT Event Pros will provide the attractions. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs, sunscreen and water.

Volunteers are needed. Call the United Way at 308-237-6840 or email unitedway@uwka.org.