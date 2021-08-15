Carl Wolfe and partner Rae Ellen Syverson and the Wonders of the Wild

Paid staff members managed volunteers, but staff members were buried in writing reports and other tasks and “had no time for volunteers,” Wolfe said. We learned a lot and met very interesting, good people and we got a good first-hand look at problems, but we walked into controversy we never anticipated,” Syverson added.

Fascinating five years

From 2009 to 2013, the couple volunteered at the St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge on Florida’s Gulf Coast, an island just 9 miles long and 4 miles wide. ”It has critters we don’t see in Nebraska, like the gopher tortoise. We had a tremendous amount of fun,” Syverson said.

The couple found a camera, which Wolfe pushed into underground turtle burrows. “Once we learned how to use it, we saw other things in the burrow that intrigued us. It was a great way to find diamond rattlesnakes, too,” he said.

They also discovered the small elk-size Asian deer, a deer found nowhere else in the U.S. The deer lived in the swamp, “but you really have to get back in the swamps to see them,” Wolfe said. The deer were brought over from India in 1908 by a millionaire patent medicine man. “Nobody had done any research on them. I was told they were too hard to work with,” Wolfe said.