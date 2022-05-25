Car-semi crash Wednesday near Smithfield temporarily shuts down U.S. Highway 23

BERTRAND — Little information is know about the drivers involved in a car-semitrailer crash Wednesday morning that temporarily closed U.S. Highway 23 near Smithfield.

Before 9 a.m. the Bertrand Volunteer Fire Department was called to the crash near the intersection of Highway 23 and Road 434, one mile east of Smithfield. The Elwood Volunteer Fire Department was later paged to the scene for mutual aid for the Jaws of Life, and to help with a fuel spill from the semi.

Smithfield is located in between Elwood and Bertrand on Highway 23.

Near the intersection, the semi and trailer were both on their side, blocking both lanes of traffic. A white Chevrolet car with heavy damage to the passenger side had come to rest in a field south of the Highway.

No information about the number of people involved in the accident or the extent of their injuries was immediately available.

In addition to firefighters, other agencies that assisted at the scene included the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, Phelps Memorial Health Center and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.