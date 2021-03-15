Car parade Sunday in Kearney to honor Down syndrome

KEARNEY — The community is invited to a join a car parade Sunday in honor of World Down syndrome Day.

The Down syndrome Advocates in Action of Kearney, says individuals with Down syndrome have three copies of the 21st chromosome.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Participants will gather at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. and drive to Second Avenue and W. 56th Street. They will then return to the Merryman.

Runza will donate 10% of all sales between 5-8 p.m. to the group.

For more information, contact Suzanne McDonald at 308-222-0366 or tseckmcd@yahoo.com.