Car collection, Cabela's work out agreement; antique truck magazine highlights CCC's oldest vehicles

KEARNEY — The Coloradan whose venture group rescued the embattled Classic Car Collection in Kearney said he’s tickled by the attention the attraction is receiving and that the attraction has secured a new agreement that will allow the collection to stay at its location in Kearney for the foreseeable future.

Several weeks ago the collection was listed among the United States’ Top Nine car museums.

“The vast assortment of historical vehicles at the collection represents the innovation and evolution of transportation, and provides educational and fascinating entertainment for everyone,” said Alan Gentz of Sterling, Colorado.

In early April, Gentz and his investor group, VeriQuest, acquired Classic Car for $1.2 million. The purchase from the CCC Foundation spared the collection from being sold off, car by car, and represented an opportunity to keep the collection in Kearney. The proceeds allowed CCC to repay about one-third of the subsidies it received from the Kearney Visitors Bureau.

During its 10-year existence, the collection has been housed in the east end of the Cabela’s store at 3600 U.S. Highway 30 East. CCC’s operating expenses were about $11,000 per month.