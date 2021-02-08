'Can't get enough:' Axtell dad builds hockey ice rink for Junior Storm son

AXTELL — If Carter Hardenbrook wants to play ice hockey, he just has to step into his backyard.

Carter, 10, of Axtell learned to skate when he was 3, and he plays hockey for the Junior Storm hockey team.

“We just kind of decided to get him started (skating) and thought it would be something fun, something different. He can’t get enough,” said Brandi, Carter’s mom.

Carter practices twice a week at the Viaero Center in Kearney. Carter’s dad, Nate, decided to build the hockey rink last year at their rural home so his son could get outside and have something to do in the winter months. Nate is a construction superintendent, and he did research online about backyard hockey rinks.

“There is a lot of backyard rinks in Minnesota and the northern states. He found a company to get the liner from,” said Brandi. “We did it last year so this is our second year. So my husband, Nate, he learned from last year. ... It went pretty well last year, and he did just about the same this year.”

