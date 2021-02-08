'Can't get enough:' Axtell dad builds hockey ice rink for Junior Storm son

AXTELL — If Carter Hardenbrook wants to play ice hockey, he just has to step into his backyard.
Carter, 10, of Axtell learned to skate when he was 3, and he plays hockey for the Junior Storm hockey team.
“We just kind of decided to get him started (skating) and thought it would be something fun, something different. He can’t get enough,” said Brandi, Carter’s mom.
Carter practices twice a week at the Viaero Center in Kearney. Carter’s dad, Nate, decided to build the hockey rink last year at their rural home so his son could get outside and have something to do in the winter months. Nate is a construction superintendent, and he did research online about backyard hockey rinks.
“There is a lot of backyard rinks in Minnesota and the northern states. He found a company to get the liner from,” said Brandi. “We did it last year so this is our second year. So my husband, Nate, he learned from last year. ... It went pretty well last year, and he did just about the same this year.”
Nate built the frame for the rink at the end of November, and they watched the weather to see when they could create the ice. It takes a full day to fill the rink with water from a garden hose. If the ice gets rough, Nate will use warm or hot water to help smooth it out. Carter also helps his dad keep the rink clear during the winter.
“He loves it. He helped his dad build the frame. He helps scoop the snow off it when it’s snowed. He helps maintain it. He loves to be out on it,” Brandi said.
Carter hasn’t had a lot of time on his ice at home this year, but Brandi was optimistic that the upcoming forecast would provide plenty of opportunities for him.
Although Brandi and Nate don’t frequently skate, their daughter, Ella, 13, will join Carter on the rink, and the family plans to have friends over soon to skate. Nate will set up a firepit near the rink so Brandi can stay warm while watching the kids.
“It is a labor of love for my husband,” Brandi said.