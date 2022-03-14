Candidates will speak to Buffalo County GOP Women

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Republican Women will meet at the Kearney Public Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Speakers will be Sherry Morrow, incumbent candidate for Buffalo County commissioner, and Brenda Rohrich, candidate for Buffalo County treasurer, as well as current Buffalo County Commissioner Bill Maendele.
Plans are being made for a women’s firearms training class on May 21. Individuals who are interested in the firearms class can email GOP Women President Barb Fitzgerald at bfitz09@yahoo.com.