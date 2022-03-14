 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Candidates will speak to Buffalo County GOP Women

  • 0

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Republican Women will meet at the Kearney Public Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Speakers will be Sherry Morrow, incumbent candidate for Buffalo County commissioner, and Brenda Rohrich, candidate for Buffalo County treasurer, as well as current Buffalo County Commissioner Bill Maendele.

Plans are being made for a women’s firearms training class on May 21. Individuals who are interested in the firearms class can email GOP Women President Barb Fitzgerald at bfitz09@yahoo.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies in Bertrand house fire

Man dies in Bertrand house fire

Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called to the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Keopple Street in Bertrand. There was heavy fire on the front side of the single-story home when they arrived on the scene, said Bertrand Fire Chief Kevin Stehl.

Watch Now: Related Video

The earliest humans may have slept on beds made from ash and grass

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News