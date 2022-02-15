Candidate from Missouri a no-show for Kearney city manager interviews

KEARNEY — City of Kearney officials today (Tuesday) considered temporarily suspending their hunt for a new city manager when one of the two finalists failed to arrive for the two days of getting to know Kearney and getting to know the candidates.
“We’re disappointed, but we’re moving forward. Cool heads will prevail,” said Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse.
He said he was excited about interviewing the two finalists, but early Tuesday the recruiter helping hunt down candidates for Kearney’s top administrative position contacted Kearney City Hall to inform them that Greg McDanel, city manager of Maryville, Missouri, would be a no-show for the Tuesday night reception. McDanel’s whereabouts remained unknown later Tuesday. A spokesperson at Maryville City Hall said McDanel would be out of the office until Thursday, but she declined to provide additional details.
Clouse said council members were forced to call off the Tuesday reception and considered calling off the Wednesday interviews, but decided to go ahead with interviewing the other finalist, Colton, California City Manager Bill Smith.
He already was traveling on Tuesday from California, so the council decided to interview him.
Smith has Nebraska ties, and according to a Colton City Council member, he has worked hard to get acquainted with community members.
Colton has a population of 53,000, and it was known as the “Hub City” because major rail lines converged there. Several colleges and universities are in the Colton area, including San Bernardino Valley, University of California-UC Riverside, Loma Linda University, Career Colleges of America-San Bernardino Campus and DeVry University.
Maryville’s population is 12,000, and it is home of Northwest Missouri State University.
Kearney’s population is 34,500. It is home of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Clouse said it’s unknown how long the hunt for a new city manager will take, but Michael Morgan, the current city manager, he plans to retire in February, but he’ll assist with the transition for as long as it takes.
Clouse said the hunt will continue until Kearney finds the right fit.