Candidate from Missouri a no-show for Kearney city manager interviews

KEARNEY — City of Kearney officials today (Tuesday) considered temporarily suspending their hunt for a new city manager when one of the two finalists failed to arrive for the two days of getting to know Kearney and getting to know the candidates.

“We’re disappointed, but we’re moving forward. Cool heads will prevail,” said Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse.

He said he was excited about interviewing the two finalists, but early Tuesday the recruiter helping hunt down candidates for Kearney’s top administrative position contacted Kearney City Hall to inform them that Greg McDanel, city manager of Maryville, Missouri, would be a no-show for the Tuesday night reception. McDanel’s whereabouts remained unknown later Tuesday. A spokesperson at Maryville City Hall said McDanel would be out of the office until Thursday, but she declined to provide additional details.

Clouse said council members were forced to call off the Tuesday reception and considered calling off the Wednesday interviews, but decided to go ahead with interviewing the other finalist, Colton, California City Manager Bill Smith.

He already was traveling on Tuesday from California, so the council decided to interview him.

