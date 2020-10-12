Candi Benge of rural Gibbon looks to ‘bless’ more people with her Little Town Gardens

GIBBON — Candi Benge oozes contentment as she walks among her gardens on a crisp fall morning. She savors the radishes, the lettuce and the broccoli she grows at her 2-year-old business, Little Town Gardens.
This fall, she will expand the garden, install plumbing to wash and pack the vegetables, and produce brochures, thanks to an unexpected $5,000 Nation of Neighbors grant she received Sept. 22 from Royal Neighbors of America.
She was nominated for the award by Amanda Shoemaker of Riverdale, a regular customer at Benge’s Little Town Gardens booth at Kearney Area Farmers Market and a member of the local RNA chapter.
The humble Benge seeks no glory for her green-thumb efforts. Asked to comment, she lowered her head to think about how to answer. Finally, she said the grant “is a way I can bless somebody with my talents.”
Heeding the call
Benge, married and the mother of five, started her garden business with her husband David in 2018 after working for 13 years at Gibbon Packing Company. She grows herbs, flowers, fruits and vegetables without synthetic pesticides or herbicides.
She always had a flower garden, but when her mother-in-law no longer needed garden space at their house, she was asked by David’s boss, an organic farmer, about growing with hydroponics. As she researched that, she discovered aquaponics.
Aquaponics combines raising fish in tanks with soilless plant culture, known as hydroponics. The nutrient-rich water from raising fish provides a natural fertilizer for the plants, and the plants help to purify the water for the fish.
This method can grow substantially more food with less water, less land and less labor than traditional agriculture. It also provides better health and nutrition.
In 2018, Benge began by planting tomatoes, peppers, radishes, carrots, potatoes, onions, Swiss chard and kale. She also began growing “micro-greens,” or vegetables that are picked just eight to 21 days after planting.
“You harvest them in the baby stage because they have twice as many nutrients at that stage than the full-grown vegetable,” she said. “People mix them in with salads or just top them with dressing or eat them on sandwiches. You can even put them in smoothies.”
Medical benefits, too
The gardens have a quieter purpose, too. Benge’s stepmother Renee Kautz survived a battle with breast cancer. Although Kautz has been cancer-free for eight years, “that gave me a heart for what cancer patients go through. Her doctors emphasized a diet of clean vegetables free of pesticides and herbicides, as well as nutrient-dense vegetables like microgreens,” Benge said,
So when she learned that a former co-worker’s wife was battling a rare sarcoma, Benge responded. “Her doctor advised her to eat as clean a diet as she could, so I started to grow vegetables and microgreens for her while she went through treatment,” she said.
Benge works with a chef who cooks for the patient. Each week, the chef emails Benge a list of vegetables she wants; recently, Benge provided three bags of lettuce, a bag of bok choy leaves. 12 peppers, some garlic and onions, eggplant and tomatoes. “She turns them into magic,” Benge said.
Assisting people with cancer became a passion behind her growing business.
Gardens, greenhouses
Her 40-acre farm includes an expansive open-air garden, two greenhouses and several tunnels, or unheated greenhouses. She is building two high tunnels and six low ones. She has two large fish tanks, too.
“This program is developing as we go. We harvested spinach all winter,” she said. She also has 130 25-foot-long beds that are 30 inches wide. Each bed can hold 10 rows (150 bundles) of radishes, but each vegetable has its own space requirements.
Benge is assisted by relatives and friends. Her mother plants most of the vegetable seeds. She also plants all the microgreen seeds every week by simply scattering them over soil. “There are too many to count. Thousands,” Benge said.
Support Local Journalism
Her mother-in-law transplants and weeds almost all summer. Son Cody, 28, grows all the flowers and creates all the bouquets. Teenagers help all summer. “I just get all the credit because I’m the face of our group’s efforts,” Benge said.
“I had no idea how satisfying growing food is. We don’t use synthetic fertilizers or chemical additives. We’re growing the cleanest, most nutritious produce we can possibly provide,” she added. “It’s a privilege when somebody chooses to purchase the things you’ve grown. Our catch-phrase is, ‘Thank you for letting us grow for you.’ It’s an honor to be that person.”
Trial and error
Born at Fort Hood, Texas, Benge moved to Gibbon, her mother’s hometown, when she was a teenager. She graduated from Gibbon High School, married and then spent 10 years as a stay-at-home mother of five. She has cooked at the high school and at nursing homes. She worked at Gibbon Packing Company. She and David moved to their farm north of Gibbon 15 years ago.
She loves her new calling, even its bittersweet moments.
“We lost stuff all summer,” she said. “It was so blistering hot this year the seeds wouldn’t germinate.” Her mother planted seeds in trays so Benge could grow them under lights in air-conditioned shade, but some died anyway. Those efforts cost her five weeks of growing time.
“It was so hot we had to keep things soaking wet to keep them alive. The weeds go bonkers. I don’t have time to pull weeds at a business of this scale, but I can’t hoe when it’s muddy,” she said. Even though she had no losses from hail this season, she expects to lose 20 percent of her crop. That figure is standard, she said.
The work never stops. As a businesswoman, she must determine costs of growing various vegetables and “the value of a bed. Green beans require a lot of labor, but they have low value. You can’t grow beans in the same way in a business like this,” she said
David assists her in the evenings when he gets home from work and spends all weekend in the gardens. “Some things need a man’s strength. He knows a lot, too,” Benge said.
Kearney Farmer’s Market
For the second year, Benge is selling her vegetables at the Kearney Area Farmer’s Market between late May and late October. Funds from that effort allow her to keep the garden sustainable “and make it better,” she said.
That’s how she met Shoemaker, who said, “Candi has a wonderful product and an incredibly giving heart and a very inquisitive, always-learning mind. I knew she could use more funds to positively impact her business and others. She embodies what the grant awards are all about.”
Benge confessed that the Neighbors grant made her weep. “Do you know how many radishes I’d have to sell to earn $5,000? I didn’t do anything to deserve a gift of that magnitude, but it will do leaps and bounds for what I’m trying to accomplish.”
That includes her cancer program, but, she said, “We don’t advertise that. We don’t want it to be a gimmick. We just want it to be personal so we can do something for patients.”
Online sales
Benge has begun selling online with the assistance of a friend in Cairo, who puts Benge-grown vegetables into custom-designed fruit and vegetable baskets.
Benge posts a list of available items on Fridays. Along with vegetables, items include fresh-baked bread, farm-fresh eggs, ranch-raised meats and items from other vendors, along with fresh flowers grown on her farm.
Customers turn in an online delivery form no later than Tuesday. They can pick up their merchandise at the Benge farm or the Little Town Gardens booth at the Kearney Area Farmer’s Market at Hilltop Mall. Or, Benge will deliver them for $5.
Benge works eight-to-10-hour days most of the year and 14-to-16-hour days in June and July. November and December are quiet. “How many hours in the winter? I’m not sure. Every day you have to do something in a business like this,” she said. She begins planting in January.
In 2021, she hopes to grow more efficiently with the use of more tunnels, thanks to the Nation of Neighbors grant.
Benge, who will become a grandmother for the third time this fall, is working harder now than she ever has, but “the more I do it, the more I love it,” she said.
“It’s important for women to find joy in whatever they set their time to. Time is the most valuable asset that any of us have, but women sometimes spend so much time doing duties they forget the joy in their duties. Women underestimate the value of the things they do for everybody in their life,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.