Candi Benge of rural Gibbon looks to ‘bless’ more people with her Little Town Gardens

Online sales

Benge has begun selling online with the assistance of a friend in Cairo, who puts Benge-grown vegetables into custom-designed fruit and vegetable baskets.

Benge posts a list of available items on Fridays. Along with vegetables, items include fresh-baked bread, farm-fresh eggs, ranch-raised meats and items from other vendors, along with fresh flowers grown on her farm.

Customers turn in an online delivery form no later than Tuesday. They can pick up their merchandise at the Benge farm or the Little Town Gardens booth at the Kearney Area Farmer’s Market at Hilltop Mall. Or, Benge will deliver them for $5.

Benge works eight-to-10-hour days most of the year and 14-to-16-hour days in June and July. November and December are quiet. “How many hours in the winter? I’m not sure. Every day you have to do something in a business like this,” she said. She begins planting in January.

In 2021, she hopes to grow more efficiently with the use of more tunnels, thanks to the Nation of Neighbors grant.

Benge, who will become a grandmother for the third time this fall, is working harder now than she ever has, but “the more I do it, the more I love it,” she said.