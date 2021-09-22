Can mystery be solved by the deadline?

In the novel, Piper Harrington struggles to raise two children as a single parent — while trying to keep up at work where she writes a feel-good column. The blurb on the back cover of the novel says, “Digging deep into the world of genealogy, she’s determined to find out about her best friend’s long-lost father for the feel-good story. It can’t be that hard to figure out! All she has to do is use a DNA Testing Kit and the Family Found genealogy website to put the pieces of her story together. But between a Type-A boss, a distracting new crime reporter and racing between school drop-offs and pickups, she discovers that some secrets want to stay buried. Can Piper solve the case and deliver a show-stopping story before her feel-good column gets killed? Or will her life and career ambitions end up relegated to the back burner permanently?”