Can mystery be solved by the deadline?

Author Stephanie LaVigne needs a few reminders when a reporter calls to inquire about her “latest” book.
“Is that ‘Headlines, Deadlines and Lies’?” she asked. “Is that the one we’re talking about? I write under more than one name. This week I just had a box set go out so I’m just making sure about the title.”
On LaVigne’s website, she describes her website/writing/life with this inscription: “Things here are whimsical, witty and uplifting … with an occasional side of mystery and mayhem.”
The Florida-based author describes “Headlines, Deadlines and Lies” as a crossover book for her.
“I’ve been writing in romance, specifically ‘small-town/sweet romance,’ for a couple of years,” LaVigne said in an interview from her home. “I knew I wanted to make a move over to mystery. Actually, I never intended to write romance but I ended up there somehow. So this is sort of making my way from one end to the other. This was originally written for the Hallmark Channel in mind. I intend to promote the story to them.”
The author wanted to write a novel without a major cataclysmic event at the beginning.
“That’s actually more difficult than one might think,” she said. “That was the original catalyst for the book because we’ve had a weird couple of years. It’s like, can I do something without ‘super bad’ as the launching point? All of those things came together to create this book.”
In the novel, Piper Harrington struggles to raise two children as a single parent — while trying to keep up at work where she writes a feel-good column. The blurb on the back cover of the novel says, “Digging deep into the world of genealogy, she’s determined to find out about her best friend’s long-lost father for the feel-good story. It can’t be that hard to figure out! All she has to do is use a DNA Testing Kit and the Family Found genealogy website to put the pieces of her story together. But between a Type-A boss, a distracting new crime reporter and racing between school drop-offs and pickups, she discovers that some secrets want to stay buried. Can Piper solve the case and deliver a show-stopping story before her feel-good column gets killed? Or will her life and career ambitions end up relegated to the back burner permanently?”
When it comes to writing fiction, LaVigne uses her own experiences as a way to better understand her characters. In reality, she once unwittingly climbed Mount Washington, the tallest peak in New Hampshire.
“I grew up in Florida where there’s nothing much above sea level,” she explained. “I always questioned; isn’t hiking just walking? How hard can it be to ‘hike’ this East Coast mountain?”
At the time, LaVigne worked as a photographer with her boyfriend, who also worked in the same field. They found themselves in New Hampshire and started walking, only to realize that they were gaining altitude.
“We were the only people on the trail,” she said. “I think we might have passed a couple others here and there. We began to realize that we were way out of our depth.”
They forged on.
“But when we got to the top, we discovered that you can drive to the summit,” LaVigne laughed. “I remember that a car with some grandparents and their grandkids parked at the top and came over to take a picture of us.”
Hopping trains, working in the film industry, sleeping in fleabag motels — these adventures form a foundation for her fiction.
“It’s not like I’ve lived an extraordinary life, but I think this goes for everybody; it helps you get into the shoes of a character that’s going through any number of things,” she said. “For me, I’ve found that hiking that mountain is very similar to starting a business or doing other things where, if you go in with a bit of naivety, it’s kind of a benefit because everything requires so much work.”
Starting out often takes more energy than finishing a task, she learned.
“We tend to be able to overcome hurdles if we don’t overthink them beforehand,” LaVigne said. “It’s so easy to stop ourselves if we know how hard it’s going to be. For me, it’s like, here’s this thing, let me just figure it out and get through it. I’ve had a lot of different experiences and I think that helps to create a lot of different characters that have real experiences.”
Even when her experiences don’t relate one-to-one with her characters, the elements of that courage and exploration feel useful.
“It’s a good thing for a lot of us to be thinking and figuring out things,” LaVigne said. “Navigating life is just sort of tricky. By helping each other having little realizations and tricks and tips, these are things that help all of us — whether it’s in life or storytelling or starting a new job.”
Throughout her life, she always found herself involved in creative endeavors. In some ways, she doubted her desire to write.
“I was always good at writing,” LaVigne said. “I was always involved in theater, among other things. I always thought I would be an actor or a director in my early years. And even though I read fiction, I never thought I would become a fiction writer. I think I fought against it for a really long time because I didn’t understand it’s importance in the world.”
The trick to creating meaningful and successful fiction is to believe that it’s important.
“I think we do need to escape and we learn from fiction,” LaVigne said. “It’s an opportunity to push us in different ways. In my books I always have this undercurrent of leaps of faith, of making big choices, of following your dreams. For me, that’s really important because I want people to feel that they’re special and that their dreams are worthwhile. And that’s always easier said than done.”