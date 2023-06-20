KEARNEY — Sometime around 11 a.m. today the auctioneer’s electronic gavel will signal the end of the Classic Car Collection.

When it arrived in Kearney 11 years ago, the eclectic collection represented a lifetime achievement by collector Bernie Talborg and his wife Janice of Elkhorn. They and their children decided that rather than store their father’s assorted cars in eight former dairy buildings, it was wise to accept the invitation to display the 140 cars at an attraction that was coming together in Kearney.

The attraction would be housed in a 50,000-square-foot corner of the Cabela’s building in east Kearney and would be called the Bernie and Janice Talborg Classic Car Collection.

Brad Kernick, who has been among the Kearney car enthusiasts who led the Classic Car Collection during its 12-year run, said he’s been thinking about the Talborg family during the past week as an online auction sells what’s left of the Talborg collection: about 130 cars.

“I feel a sense of obligation and guilt to Mr. Talborg. I don’t know what to say other than, ‘I’m sorry,’” said Kernick, who believed the Talborg collection could become a prime attraction. Many other enthusiasts shared that belief. Although Talborg’s many vehicles have been sold off, there are 75-80 cars still parked at the collection.

The vehicles are loaners from car lovers who are proud of their wheels and confident the Classic Car Collection will give them a good roll. The loaners, coupled with a small army of volunteers, put a shine on the collection and made it special.

Through the years the collection garnered its share of publicity. One writer said the Classic Car Collection was among nine must-see venues for car lovers. Good press piled up, but glowing reviews don’t pay the rent. That was the dilemma facing owner Alan Gentz, a farmer and investor from Sterling, Colorado. He bought the collection a little more than a year ago, but the turnstile never matched the expense of running the sizeable attraction.

Something had to give. Gentz declines to say much about the situation except that he appreciates the collection’s volunteers and supporters and wants to avoid hard feelings by selling the collection’s rarest cars.

Preparing for the auction was a huge task. Getting each car into running order required mechanics and dozens of new fuel pumps and car batteries. He said you can’t imagine the feeling of motor oil running down your neck until you crawl under a car and it happens to you.

The past several months have been an endurance test, Gentz said.

On Monday, one day before the end of the auction, Kernick said watching the collection being sold off “is not what we would have wanted. It feels like a root canal, but if you’re going to have a root canal you know it has to be done so you just do it.”

In his auction literature, Gentz describes the offerings as “some of the most rare and historical cars to be found in the world.”

Gone with the auction are a 1930 Lincoln, 1927 Pierce Arrow, 1922 Pierce Arrow limousine, a 1930 MG Roadster and dozens of other rare finds. Also on the auction block was a slice of Kearney history, the 1969 AMX drag racing car crewed by a handful of Kearney High School boys.

Kernick said the rare, classic automobiles on the sale bill were the heart of the Talborg collection. They may be gone, but it’s not the end of Kearney’s collection. Kernick and some other enthusiasts have been laying the foundation for the collection’s comeback.

They’ve entered a five-year lease with Bass Pro/Cabela's and paid the rent for a full year.

“The good news is a group of us who refer to ourselves as friends of the Classic Car Collection, we’ve secured all the signage and memorabilia for the collection.” Also, Kernick believes they can expand the number of loaner vehicles beyond the 75-80 that already are on the floor.

“We’ll get it back. There are many of us committed to making this healthy and vibrant. It won’t be a walk in the park, but you know there are things you have to do,” Kernick said.