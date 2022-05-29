Camper Craftsman: Kearney man customizes camper just in time for the season

KEARNEY — When Kim and Steven Brumbaugh brought home a camper in 2021, it opened up new horizons.

They discovered the relaxation of pulling into a camping area and kicking back for a few days.

They discovered Nebraska’s amazing assortment of scenery and attractions just waiting to be visited.

And — to their disappointment — they discovered a leaky roof over the shower.

Steven didn’t know it, but as he peeled away the interior wall and ceiling to expose the leak, he discovered there was more water damage than anticipated.

However, Steven also discovered he possessed a pool of talent that was up to the task.

Also, he discovered that Kim and their 10-year-old daughter, Persephone, were eager to help with the work.

Initially, he said he believed that repairing the leak might be simpler, but before he finished the Brumbaughs had remodeled about 90% of their camper’s interior, including the bathroom, master berth, kitchen and forward berth. Along the way they updated some of the fixtures and electronics, and made their camper easier to live in.

At 19 feet long, there’s not a lot of space in their Fleetwood Wilderness, but Steven and Kim correctly decided to keep things simple. They carefully improved cosmetics of their camper’s interior, but hesitated if any of their ideas might compromise the traffic pattern or create hassles, such as the need to reconfigure a breakfast nook into a bed.

They were careful not to add gimmicks that would crowd or complicate the limited space.

Also, they wisely decided to leave well enough alone by keeping what works. Their camper has A/C and plentiful ventilation. The galley is functional, but preparing food outdoors feels more like camping. Also of big importance, the Brumbaughs were meticulous in their selection of remodeling materials. Their worked hard to prevent the weight of their camper from ballooning. They didn’t want to sacrifice one of their 19-foot camper’s top advantages: agility.

It’s low weight and smaller profile yield stress-free, fuel-efficient towing — welcome attributes in the era of $4.30 per gallon gasoline.

The result: A camper that’s more functional, comfortable, attractive and road-ready than it was in stock condition.

Added together, those attributes result in a camper that’s as ready for the open road as its owners.

In 2021, the Brumbaughs’ maiden voyage included stops around the four corners of the Cornhusker State. They took in the sights and created memories via the Nebraska Passport Program. Daughter Persephone’s favorite overnight stay was Carhenge near Alliance. The parents enjoyed the scenery of Chadron State Park, another northwest Nebraska stop for camping, horseback riding and relaxation.

The Brumbaughs enjoyed camper touring so much in 2021 that they’re planning to discover more interesting places this year.

Each year the Nebraska Tourism promotion lists a variety of travel adventures, including museums, parks, restaurants, wineries, retail stores and more. The Rooted Plant and McCue’s Nebraska Taproom in Kearney and Stockmen’s Bar & Grill in Amherst are listed stops for 2022.

The Brumbaughs’ eyes widen as they describe some of the 70 stops in this year’s Nebraska Passport book.

They said it was a big job repairing and remodeling their camper, but it is worth it because camping has opened so many doors to discover their state.

“I don’t remember traveling around Nebraska when I was a kid, but it’s an adventure to see our state now,” Kim said.

The couple agrees with the state’s tourism motto, “Nebraska, it’s not for everyone.”

“When I think of Nebraska I think more about the people who live here,” Steven said.

Kim added, “The people we’ve met camping say Nebraskans are so friendly.”