COZAD — Camp Comeca will celebrate its history and future with two upcoming events.
The camp near Cozad has been in operation since 1950 and has recently has had some changes in the past few months. The camp recently was purchased by a local Christian nonprofit group, the Cozad Camping Ministry.
“We are excited to continue the camp’s mission of sharing Christ without a denominational affiliation. We want you to know what to expect moving forward, and we are inviting you to come alongside our ministry with your presence and support,” said Executive Director Justin Hoehner. “The Comeca staff remains committed to providing a Christ-centered experience for everyone. We’ve implemented many new and creative outreach strategies during this time.”
Camp Comeca will host two annual events — a cookout and a golf tournament.
The 70th annual Comeca Cookout will be 6-8 p.m. Aug. 15. Everyone is invited, including individuals, families, groups and staffs. A freewill donation is encouraged. The Comeca staff will be serving “Holy-Smoked Ribs” with sides.
Live music will be provided, as well as a short outdoor presentation at 6:30 p.m. that includes stories of “Life-Change from Comeca.” Comeca staff members and volunteers will follow recommended district health guidelines to keep everyone safe.
The annual Comeca Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 22, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Cozad Country Club. Those interested can register for this four-person scramble at comeca.camp/golf.
Camp Comeca’s leadership board made the decision this year to cancel overnight summer camps, and retreat revenue currently hasy ceased due to the pandemic. Even so, Hoehner remains positive about the future of Comeca.
“There is overwhelming hope on the horizon as we look to 2021. Church events, corporate retreats, family reunions and other user groups continue to reach out, looking forward to both spring and summer events in 2021,” Hoehner added.
For more information about upcoming events, giving or other Comeca opportunities, go to comeca.camp.