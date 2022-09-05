Calvin T. Ryan Library update to focus on accessibility, infrastructure

KEARNEY — A $25 million renovation for the University of Nebraska at Kearney Calvin T. Ryan Library will focus on accessibility and infrastructure improvements.

The project was approved in Oct. 2021 by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents as a major renovation to better meet the needs of students, staff and faculty. Aspects of the project have been scaled back due to the pandemic, labor shortages and costs of lumber, steel and other materials critical for construction, said UNK News Editor Tyler Ellyson.

“We will see noticeable differences within the building. There will be a lot of behind-the-scenes work. We are addressing the spaces on top of that as we have funding available,” said Gregory Christen, University of Nebraska project manager, facilities planning and capital programs. “A lot of room aesthetic updates we can do within the existing project. Infrastructure helps the building long-term and helps put us in a position to make improvements.”

The original plans for the project included a redesigned main level; well-defined, welcoming entrances; instructional labs, collaborative work areas and study spaces; staff work areas; improved access to UNK archives and special collections; and space for university and community programs, exhibits and other outreach activities.

The revamped plans will focus on the entrances and infrastructure, including improving air handling units and electrical equipment. The circulation desk will be relocated to improve accessibility and functionality. There will be a variety of student spaces, such as individual study carrels, large tables, soft seating, quiet spaces and social spaces to enhance the building.

“We just had to scale back some of those improvements. We are still set up to maintain a successful library and give students a great place to work in,” Christen said.

The library opened at UNK in 1963. It is nearly 100,000 square feet and has remained largely unchanged for the past 30-plus years.

The project will take place in multiple phases to cause as few interruptions as possible in the library. The renovation is expected to be completed by summer 2024. The project is funded by bonds issued through LB384, a bill that extends state-university partnership addressing deferred maintenance needs across the NU system.

“We are excited to make some of these updates regardless of how much the finishes and relocating we are able to do. At the end of the day, it’s going to be a great improvement for the building with proper ADA accommodations and nice welcoming entrances,” Christen said.