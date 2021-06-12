 Skip to main content
Callers falsely claim to be from sheriff’s office
Callers falsely claim to be from sheriff's office

KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is receiving reports of local numbers calling, leaving voicemails and claiming to be the sheriff’s office.

The callers are asking those who answer for money to dismiss fake debt or warrants. According to Sheriff Neil Miller the calls are a scam, and law enforcement will not contact the public asking for gift cards for payment of any kind.

Although the scam call will appear on caller ID as the sheriff’s office it is not.

The nonemergency line for the sheriff’s office is 308-236-8555, while the nonemergency line for the Kearney Police Department is 308-237-2104.

