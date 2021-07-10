'Called' at a young age, new Gibbon pastor eager to serve

GIBBON — Taylor Shippy prefers to use the word “called” when asked what led him into the ministry. He became pastor at Gibbon Baptist Church in December.

As a high school freshman, he was assigned to preach at a local church one Sunday while on a church youth mission trip.

“After I preached my first sermon in front of a crowd of strangers and peers alike, I descended the platform and felt the Lord speak to me. He said, ‘I want you to be a shepherd.’ From that day forward, I lived my life with the mindset of being a pastor,” he said.

Affirmations from his family, friends, church family and mentors confirmed that “the Lord was indeed calling me to be a pastor,” he said.

Shippy grew up in Blue Springs, Missouri. He was active in his church; his father was a deacon and his mother ran vacation Bible school, “so I was always in and around the church,” he said. He began attending a Christian school in the fifth grade.

By the time he was a teenager, he was a leader in the youth group, mentoring younger teens, leading small group activities and preaching on occasion.