'Called' at a young age, new Gibbon pastor eager to serve

GIBBON — Taylor Shippy prefers to use the word “called” when asked what led him into the ministry. He became pastor at Gibbon Baptist Church in December.
As a high school freshman, he was assigned to preach at a local church one Sunday while on a church youth mission trip.
“After I preached my first sermon in front of a crowd of strangers and peers alike, I descended the platform and felt the Lord speak to me. He said, ‘I want you to be a shepherd.’ From that day forward, I lived my life with the mindset of being a pastor,” he said.
Affirmations from his family, friends, church family and mentors confirmed that “the Lord was indeed calling me to be a pastor,” he said.
Shippy grew up in Blue Springs, Missouri. He was active in his church; his father was a deacon and his mother ran vacation Bible school, “so I was always in and around the church,” he said. He began attending a Christian school in the fifth grade.
By the time he was a teenager, he was a leader in the youth group, mentoring younger teens, leading small group activities and preaching on occasion.
Every summer, the youth group headed out on a mystery road trip experience called SPLAT Ministries, which stood for servanthood, prayer, leadership, adventure and teamwork. A church Bible teacher took teenagers across the country to do service projects, build teamwork and strengthen their spiritual growth.
“Students had no clue about the itinerary. It was so much fun, challenging and life-changing,” he said.
After he graduated from high school, he became a SPLAT trip leader.
At Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana, he majored in Christian ministries and church music and graduated summa cum laude. In May 2020, he earned his master of divinity degree at George W. Truett Theological Seminary at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
He became pastor at Gibbon Baptist in December.
“Right now, my plans are simply to help Gibbon Baptist Church move out of the unprecedented year we all experienced in 2020,” he said.
Still single, Shippy said he is happy to serve in Nebraska. “Being in Nebraska feels so much closer to home.”
He said he enjoys the people and the mission of Gibbon Baptist Church.
“I love the atmosphere and energy the congregation has to be the ‘hands and feet’ of Jesus here in Buffalo County. This is where God wanted me to be,” he said.