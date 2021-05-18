Callaway rancher, Skeeter Barnes owner vying for Nebraska Legislature seat

CALLAWAY — Jim Jenkins of Callaway announced today he is a candidate for the District 36 seat in the Nebraska Legislature currently held by Gothenburg banker Matt Williams.

Williams is in his second four-year term and cannot run for re-election because of term limits.

Jenkins has more than 35 years of experience in agriculture and food-related industries. He currently manages his family ranching and cattle feeding business near Callaway and is one of the owners of the Skeeter Barnes restaurant in Kearney.

Jenkins said in his announcement he has spent the past several months talking to citizens around the district about their concerns, issues and priorities.

“As I have traveled and talked with people in the district I am impressed with all of the good things that are happening even in the midst of a pandemic. If elected, I look forward to working closely with the many talented people in the district on those issues critical to our success.”

Jenkins decided to announce early to give himself more of an opportunity to meet and discuss the issues with as many people around the district as possible.