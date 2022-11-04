 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Callaway breaking ground on affordable housing project

A host of dignitaries and economic development leaders will help Callaway launch its affordable housing project on Dec. 6.

 Mike Konz

CALLAWAY — The Central Nebraska Economic Development District, Custer Economic Development Corp. and Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund are planning to break ground at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 6 for a single-family home to be built in Callaway.

Funds for the project are provided by the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

The ceremony will be at 906 E. Pacific St., and a reception will follow at the Callaway Senior Center, 105 N. Grand Ave.

The long list of speakers includes Callaway Village Chairman Mark Kimball, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, District 43 Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, Morgan Pearson of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Keith Ellis of the Custer Economic Development Corp.

Also on the speakers list are Ken Pitkin of the Callaway Chamber of Commerce, Jerad Reimers of Rep. Adrian Smith’s office and a representative from the Central Nebraska Economic Development District.

