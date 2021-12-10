Call issued for applicants to fill vacancy on the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners

KEARNEY — Buffalo County has issued a call for applicants to fill the Board of Commissioners vacancy caused by the death of Chairman Bill McMullen, 64, of Kearney.
He was the longest-serving member of the board with 29 years experience and died from heart problems on Nov. 12.
The deadline for applications to fill McMullen’s unexpired term is 9 a.m. Dec. 23.
Commissioners meet twice monthly and earn an annual salary of $28,139.
Applicants can submit a letter of application and information to Buffalo County Clerk Jan Giffin at P.O. Box 1270, Kearney, NE 68848, or in person at the Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney, NE 68845.
Applicants must be registered voters and reside in Commissioner District 6. Applicans may contact Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff at 308-236-1233 to verify their residence. A map of the commissioner districts is available on the Buffalo County website at buffalocounty.ne.gov.
Along with their letter, applicants must include their address and a resume. All submissions will be made public.
Prior to personal interviews, applications and interviews will be reviewed by Buffalo County Treasurer Jean Sidwell, County Attorney Shawn Eatherton and Giffin. Per statute, vacancies on the county board are to be filled by the county treasurer, attorney and clerk.
For the appointment, public meetings will be set and a decision is expected to be made on or before 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5.
The appointee will serve the remainder of McMullen’s unexpired term, and the position will be on the ballot in 2024.
County boards have legislative and administrative duties. Primary responsibilities include the management of county funds and adoption of the budget, oversight of county property, setting salaries of appointed and elected officials, setting of tax levies and administration of several programs established by state law.
The county board meets monthly on the second and fourth Tuesdays. County board members also serve as the Buffalo County Board of Equalization and on various committees and advisory boards.