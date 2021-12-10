 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Call issued for applicants to fill vacancy on the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners
0 Comments

Call issued for applicants to fill vacancy on the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Buffalo County has issued a call for applicants to fill the Board of Commissioners vacancy caused by the death of Chairman Bill McMullen, 64, of Kearney.

He was the longest-serving member of the board with 29 years experience and died from heart problems on Nov. 12.

The deadline for applications to fill McMullen’s unexpired term is 9 a.m. Dec. 23.

Commissioners meet twice monthly and earn an annual salary of $28,139.

Applicants can submit a letter of application and information to Buffalo County Clerk Jan Giffin at P.O. Box 1270, Kearney, NE 68848, or in person at the Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney, NE 68845.

Applicants must be registered voters and reside in Commissioner District 6. Applicans may contact Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff at 308-236-1233 to verify their residence. A map of the commissioner districts is available on the Buffalo County website at buffalocounty.ne.gov.

Along with their letter, applicants must include their address and a resume. All submissions will be made public.

Prior to personal interviews, applications and interviews will be reviewed by Buffalo County Treasurer Jean Sidwell, County Attorney Shawn Eatherton and Giffin. Per statute, vacancies on the county board are to be filled by the county treasurer, attorney and clerk.

For the appointment, public meetings will be set and a decision is expected to be made on or before 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5.

The appointee will serve the remainder of McMullen’s unexpired term, and the position will be on the ballot in 2024.

County boards have legislative and administrative duties. Primary responsibilities include the management of county funds and adoption of the budget, oversight of county property, setting salaries of appointed and elected officials, setting of tax levies and administration of several programs established by state law.

The county board meets monthly on the second and fourth Tuesdays. County board members also serve as the Buffalo County Board of Equalization and on various committees and advisory boards.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This Masonic lodge in Belgium is a peculiar bar and museum

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gibbon starts food/clothing pantry for students
Local News

Gibbon starts food/clothing pantry for students

The project has provided a learning opportunity for many Gibbon Public Schools students. Special education and Pathways students have done inventory, laundered items and organized clothes on the racks. The digital design class is creating a logo for the pantry, and a student is using the school’s laser cutter to create signs to help keep things labeled and organized.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News