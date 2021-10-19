California semi driver found guilty for the unintentional deaths of three in 2019

KEARNEY — A California semi-trailer driver has been found guilty of the unintentional deaths of three people in a construction zone near the Gibbon interchange in 2019.

Kenneth Kratt, 36, of Madera pleaded no contest today in Buffalo County District Court to three counts of felony manslaughter for the unintentional deaths of two Lincoln men and a Schuyler man. The charges accused Kratt of reckless and willfull reckless driving on Sept. 20, 2019.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Judge John Marsh accepted his plea and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to do a presentence investigation on Kratt. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Marsh to issue an appropriate sentence, which is scheduled in December.

Kratt faces up to 20 years in prison on each count. He remains free on bond.

On Sept. 20, 2019, Kratt was driving a 2020 Peterbilt semitrailer, 75 mph to 78 mph in a construction zone near the Gibbon I-80 interchange when he first hit the rear of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ryan Vanicek of Schuyler that had slowed for traffic in the construction zone, court records indicate.

