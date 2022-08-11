California man sent to prison for possessing pictures of Kearney teen

KEARNEY — A California man is serving a 4-10 year prison sentence for possessing inappropriate pictures of a 15-year-old girl.

Corey A. Brewster, 42, of Grover Beach, California, was given 315 days credit last week in Buffalo County District Court for time already served in jail for felony possession of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct in the June 8, 2021, incident.

On July 13, a Kearney Police Department officer interviewed the then-15-year-old girl who met Brewster on a social media dating app in June. The girl said she and Brewster communicated regularly on a messenger app.

Throughout the course of their conversations the girl sent Brewster pictures and nude photographs of herself in the messenger app.

The girl’s mother went through her phone and found she was texting an older man named “Corey,” that he was going to pay her money and in return the girl sent him naked photos and later a video.

The investigation revealed Brewster was a truck driver who often traveled through Kearney and wanted to meet up with the girl. Records indicate Brewster said he lived in California, had kids and only goes home for a couple of days a month.

Brewster sent the girl a photo of his face a couple of times and his sports car. Brewster told the girl she could become independent of her parents, and they could travel the world together.

The girl’s mother eventually blocked Brewster from the girl’s phone, and her messenger app was deleted.

Police obtained multiple screenshots of conversations between the girl and Brewster. KPD obtained a search warrant for Brewster’s cellphone records, and records indicate numerous messages between him and the girl along with photos back and forth between them.

Initially, Brewster was charged with felony sex trafficking and enticement for allegedly meeting a minor girl on social media and trying to lure her to go across the country with him. But those charges were dismissed after Judge John Marsh said the case lacked probable cause to show the crime had been committed.