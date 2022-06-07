California man convicted of having inappropriate pictures of girl, 15

KEARNEY — Charges of felony sex trafficking and enticement have been dismissed against a California man accused of meeting a minor girl on social media and trying to lure her to go across the country with him.

Corey A. Brewster, 42, of Grover Beach, California, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct in the June 8, 2021, incident. A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

In exchange for his plea Buffalo County Attorney Melanie Young dismissed the enticement charge.

Judge John Marsh accepted Brewster’s plea and found him guilty, and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to do a presentence investigation, including a sex offender evaluation.

Findings of those reports — including background information on the defendant, family and criminal history and employment record — will help Marsh issue a sentence later this month.

In February, Marsh dismissed the sex trafficking charge because of lack of probable cause to show the crime had been committed.

On July 13, a Kearney Police Department officer interviewed the then- 15-year-old girl who met Brewster on a social media dating app in June. The girl said she and Brewster communicated regularly on a messenger app.

Throughout the course of their conversations the girl sent Brewster pictures and nude photographs of herself in the messenger app.

The girl’s mother went through her phone and found she was texting an older man named “Corey,” that he was going to pay her money, and in return the girl sent him naked photos and later a video.

The investigation revealed Brewster was a truck driver who often traveled through Kearney and wanted to meet up with the girl. Records indicate Brewster said he lived in California, had kids and only goes home for a couple of days a month.

Brewster sent the girl a photo of his face a couple of times and his sports car. Brewster told the girl she could become independent of her parents and they could travel the world together.

The girl’s mother eventually blocked Brewster from the girl’s phone and her messenger app was deleted.

Police obtained multiple screenshots of conversations between the girl and Brewster. KPD obtained a search warrant for Brewster’s cellphone records, which records indicate numerous messages between him and the girl along with photos back and forth between them.