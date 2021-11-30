California man charge with trafficking Buffalo County girl

KEARNEY — A California truck driver is accused of trying to sex traffic a Buffalo County teen.
Corey A. Brewster, 41, of Grover Beach, California, is charged in Buffalo County Court with sex trafficking of a minor, visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, and enticement by electronic device, all felonies between June 8 and July 13. He is accused of meeting a 15-year-old girl on social media and trying to lure her to go across country with him in his semitrailer.
A Buffalo County warrant was issued for Brewster in August, and he was arrested Nov. 23. Today, he remained at the Buffalo County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Court records outline the case against him:
On July 13, a Kearney Police Department officer interviewed a 15-year-old girl who had met Brewster on a social media dating app in June. The girl told KPD she and the man later identified as Brewster, communicated regularly on a messenger app.
Records indicate the girl initially lied about her age when she was talking with Brewster, but later told him she was 15. Throughout the course of their conversations the girl sent Brewster pictures and nude photographs of herself in the messenger app.
The girl’s mother went through her phone and found she was texting an older man named “Corey,” that he was going to pay her money, and in return the girl sent him naked photos and later a video.
The investigation revealed Brewster was a truck driver who travels through Kearney often and wanted to meet up with the girl. Records indicate Brewster said he lived in California, had kids and only goes home for a couple of days a month.
Brewster sent the girl a photo of his face a couple of times and his sports car. Brewster told the girl she could become independent of her parents and they could travel the world together.
The girl’s mother eventually blocked Brewster from the girl’s phone and her messenger app was deleted.
The investigation revealed the girl initially downloaded the app to contact a friend who didn’t have a phone, but the girl then would contact other random people. That’s how she met Brewster, and he gave her his number, records say.
Other people have reached out to the girl on other apps, records say, and she would talk with random people who offered her money to sleep with them.
Police obtained multiple screenshots of conversations between the girl and Brewster. According to court records, one message allegedly from Brewster read: “Im (sic) super excited to get to know you. Im for real, if you tink im cute and would be open to possibly having a relationship with an older guy we should definitely get to know each other better. I hear im a pretty cool guy.”
A portion of the messages go on to say: “You would NEVER have to worry about money again.. that’s 4sure (sic). And you culd still have all the freedom of being yourself. Im not a controlling jealous person.”
Another message allegedly from Brewster says: “Feel free to dance around to your favorite song topless while smoking in a video for me any time angel. So.. like 4real! You should jump in with me when I come back through and go to Colorado then Idaho with me. I can take you back to Nebraska on my way back. You’ll be gone like 10 days. Ill take care of your food and everything.”
The girl replied that she would go with him, but her brother is protective and would kill her.
Brewster allegedly replies... “Ima honest safe guy... i would never do anything to jeopardize my reputation as a good dude.” Brewster then goes on to tell the girl to delete any text or photos they share, to protect each other.
KPD obtained a search warrant for Brewster’s cellphone records, which records indicate numerous messages between him and the girl along with photos back and forth between them.