California man charge with trafficking Buffalo County girl

The investigation revealed Brewster was a truck driver who travels through Kearney often and wanted to meet up with the girl. Records indicate Brewster said he lived in California, had kids and only goes home for a couple of days a month.

Brewster sent the girl a photo of his face a couple of times and his sports car. Brewster told the girl she could become independent of her parents and they could travel the world together.

The girl’s mother eventually blocked Brewster from the girl’s phone and her messenger app was deleted.

The investigation revealed the girl initially downloaded the app to contact a friend who didn’t have a phone, but the girl then would contact other random people. That’s how she met Brewster, and he gave her his number, records say.

Other people have reached out to the girl on other apps, records say, and she would talk with random people who offered her money to sleep with them.