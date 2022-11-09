Cage movies will challenge pub quiz contestants at Cunningham's Journal

KEARNEY — “National Treasure: A Nicholas Cage Movie Quiz” is the theme for this month's Kearney Public Library Pub Quiz at Cunningham's Journal.

According to a KPL press release, the quiz will cover trivia from Cage's movies: "Con Air," "Gone in 60 Seconds," "National Treasure," "Ghost Rider," "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" and "The Sorcerer's Apprentice."

Ten bonus questions — one question per movie — will come from "Raising Arizona," "Leaving Las Vegas," "Face/Off," "Windtalkers," "Matchstick Men," "Kick-Ass," "Moonstruck," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." One bonus question will be trivia about Cage himself.

KPL's Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St., will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour.

Smartphones may not be used to answer questions. The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s Journal.

This month’s free question is: In "Con Air," what gift does Cameron Poe get his daughter for her birthday that he plans to give to her once he is released?

Registration is required. Participants should call KPL Circulation Librarian James Tidei at 308-233-3277 or email jtidei@kearneygov.org with a team name and the number of team members. The limit is six members per team.