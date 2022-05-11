By the numbers: How Buffalo County voters cast their ballots in primary

KEARNEY — Unofficially, Buffalo County recorded a small turnout for Tuesday’s primary election.

According to the Buffalo County Election Commission, voter turnout was 32.91%.

That meant that only 10,111 of the 30,726 voters who were registered to vote actually went to the polls.

The Election Commission reported that 8,808 voters cast their ballots on election day while the remainder, 1,303 utilized early voting.

Here’s a look at some of the other numbers:

PARTY AFFILIATION

Republicans 18,610

Democrats 5,806

Libertarian 475

Legal Marij. 51

Nonpartisan 5,784

TURNOUT BY PARTY

Republicans 42.6%

Democrats 25.32%

Libertarian 12.63%

Legal Marij. 7.84%

Nonpartisan 11.24%

The following is a list of unofficial results from all races that appeared on different ballots throughout Buffalo County for Tuesday’s primary election.

3RD DISTRICT CONGRESS

Vote for One

Republican:

Adrian Smith — 6,131

Mike Calhoun — 1,537

Democratic:

David J. Else — 648

Daniel M. Wik — 530

Libertarian:

Write-in — 11

Legal Marijuana NOW:

Mark Elworth Jr. — 9

GOVERNOR

Vote for One

Republican:

Michael Connely — 52

Brett Lindstrom — 1,451

Donna Nicole Carpenter — 47

Lela McNinch — 20

Theresa Thibodeau — 615

Jim Pillen — 2,825

Troy Wentz — 15

Charles W. Herbster — 2,601

Breland Ridenour — 193

Democrat:

Carol Blood — 1,192

Roy A. Harris — 172

Libertarian:

Scott Zimmerman — 37

Legal Marijuana NOW:

Write-in — 6

SECRETARY of STATE

Vote for One

Republican:

Bob Evnen — 2,276

Rex Schroeder — 1,292

Robert J. Borer — 2,949

Democrat:

Write-in — 63

Libertarian:

Write-in — 9

Legal Marijuana NOW:

Write-in — 4

STATE TREASURER

Vote for One

Republican:

John Murante — 3,935

Paul Anderson — 2,248

Democrat:

Write-in — 51

Libertarian:

Katrina Tomsen — 45

Legal Marijuana NOW:

Write-in — 2

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Vote for One

Republican:

Jennifer Hicks — 1,941

Mike Hilgers — 4,356

Democrat:

Write-in — 59

Libertarian:

Write-in — 8

bold Legal Marijuana NOW:

Larry Bolinger — 9

AUDITOR of PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

Vote for One

Republican:

Mike Foley — 4,920

Larry Anderson — 1,502

Democrat:

Write-in — 44

Libertarian:

Gene Siadek — 43

Legal Marijuana NOW:

L. Leroy Lopez — 8

DISTRICT 5 PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Vote for One

Republican:

Kevin Stocker — 2,550

Mary Ridder — 2,053

Dakota Delka — 978

Democrat:

Write-in — 44

Libertarian:

Write-in — 6

Legal Marijuana NOW:

Write-in — 2

DISTRICT 1 BUFFALO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Vote for One

Republican:

Ivan H. Klein — 482

Steve Faber — 292

DISTRICT 5 BUFFALO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Vote for One

Republican:

Sherry Morrow — 642

Shane Hatcher — 405

COUNTY ASSESSOR

Vote for One

Republican:

Nora Borer — 2,854

Roy Meusch — 4,227

DISTRICT 6 STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION

Vote for One

Non-partisan:

Sherry Jones — 5,684

Danielle Helzer — 2,534

DISTRICT 6 NU BOARD OF REGENTS

Vote for One

Non-partisan:

Paul R. Kenney — 5,167

Julie Hehnke — 3,014

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD of EDUCATION

Vote for up to Three

Non-partisan:

Wendy S. Kreis — 2,623

Drew Blessing — 2,984

Derek Meyer — 2,028

Will M. Kirkland — 1,787

Dionne Moore — 1,591

Paul Hazard — 3,362

John D. Icenogle — 3,313

Jacob L. Reiter — 1,961

ELM CREEK PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD of EDUCATION

Vote for up to Three

Non-partisan:

Alicia Beavers — 123

Cole Brodine — 155

Jeffrey J. Meads — 139

Marvion Reichert Jr. — 115

Jon Reiter — 110

Rachel Dallman — 147

Hannah Hild — 214