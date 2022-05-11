By the numbers: How Buffalo County voters cast their ballots in primary

KEARNEY — Unofficially, Buffalo County recorded a small turnout for Tuesday’s primary election.
According to the Buffalo County Election Commission, voter turnout was 32.91%.
That meant that only 10,111 of the 30,726 voters who were registered to vote actually went to the polls.
The Election Commission reported that 8,808 voters cast their ballots on election day while the remainder, 1,303 utilized early voting.
Here’s a look at some of the other numbers:
PARTY AFFILIATION
Republicans 18,610
Democrats 5,806
Libertarian 475
Legal Marij. 51
Nonpartisan 5,784
TURNOUT BY PARTY
Republicans 42.6%
Democrats 25.32%
Libertarian 12.63%
Legal Marij. 7.84%
Nonpartisan 11.24%
The following is a list of unofficial results from all races that appeared on different ballots throughout Buffalo County for Tuesday’s primary election.
3RD DISTRICT CONGRESS
Vote for One
Republican:
Adrian Smith — 6,131
Mike Calhoun — 1,537
Democratic:
David J. Else — 648
Daniel M. Wik — 530
Libertarian:
Write-in — 11
Legal Marijuana NOW:
Mark Elworth Jr. — 9
GOVERNOR
Vote for One
Republican:
Michael Connely — 52
Brett Lindstrom — 1,451
Donna Nicole Carpenter — 47
Lela McNinch — 20
Theresa Thibodeau — 615
Jim Pillen — 2,825
Troy Wentz — 15
Charles W. Herbster — 2,601
Breland Ridenour — 193
Democrat:
Carol Blood — 1,192
Roy A. Harris — 172
Libertarian:
Scott Zimmerman — 37
Legal Marijuana NOW:
Write-in — 6
SECRETARY of STATE
Vote for One
Republican:
Bob Evnen — 2,276
Rex Schroeder — 1,292
Robert J. Borer — 2,949
Democrat:
Write-in — 63
Libertarian:
Write-in — 9
Legal Marijuana NOW:
Write-in — 4
STATE TREASURER
Vote for One
Republican:
John Murante — 3,935
Paul Anderson — 2,248
Democrat:
Write-in — 51
Libertarian:
Katrina Tomsen — 45
Legal Marijuana NOW:
Write-in — 2
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Vote for One
Republican:
Jennifer Hicks — 1,941
Mike Hilgers — 4,356
Democrat:
Write-in — 59
Libertarian:
Write-in — 8
bold Legal Marijuana NOW:
Larry Bolinger — 9
AUDITOR of PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
Vote for One
Republican:
Mike Foley — 4,920
Larry Anderson — 1,502
Democrat:
Write-in — 44
Libertarian:
Gene Siadek — 43
Legal Marijuana NOW:
L. Leroy Lopez — 8
DISTRICT 5 PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION
Vote for One
Republican:
Kevin Stocker — 2,550
Mary Ridder — 2,053
Dakota Delka — 978
Democrat:
Write-in — 44
Libertarian:
Write-in — 6
Legal Marijuana NOW:
Write-in — 2
DISTRICT 1 BUFFALO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Vote for One
Republican:
Ivan H. Klein — 482
Steve Faber — 292
DISTRICT 5 BUFFALO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Vote for One
Republican:
Sherry Morrow — 642
Shane Hatcher — 405
COUNTY ASSESSOR
Vote for One
Republican:
Nora Borer — 2,854
Roy Meusch — 4,227
DISTRICT 6 STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION
Vote for One
Non-partisan:
Sherry Jones — 5,684
Danielle Helzer — 2,534
DISTRICT 6 NU BOARD OF REGENTS
Vote for One
Non-partisan:
Paul R. Kenney — 5,167
Julie Hehnke — 3,014
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD of EDUCATION
Vote for up to Three
Non-partisan:
Wendy S. Kreis — 2,623
Drew Blessing — 2,984
Derek Meyer — 2,028
Will M. Kirkland — 1,787
Dionne Moore — 1,591
Paul Hazard — 3,362
John D. Icenogle — 3,313
Jacob L. Reiter — 1,961
ELM CREEK PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD of EDUCATION
Vote for up to Three
Non-partisan:
Alicia Beavers — 123
Cole Brodine — 155
Jeffrey J. Meads — 139
Marvion Reichert Jr. — 115
Jon Reiter — 110
Rachel Dallman — 147
Hannah Hild — 214