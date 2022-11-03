 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buy tickets now for Holiday Home Tour reception

Holiday Home Tour preview

Christmas decorations can be viewed on the HelpCare Clinic’s Holiday Home Tour next month.

 MARY JANE SKALA, KEARNEY HUB

KEARNEY — Tickets are now available for the 2022 Holiday Home Tour Friday Night Reception, held the evening before the annual Holiday Home Tour.

The reception will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Holiday Inn Kearney at 110 Second Ave. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Tickets are $50 per person. No more than 200 guests will be sold. Reservations are required by Nov. 28.

Proceeds benefit the HelpCare Clinic, which provides free medical care to low-income residents of Buffalo County.

Those who attend the reception can tour the seven homes on the Holiday Home Tour afterward. The tour is open to the public Dec. 3.

Tickets can be purchased at HelpCareClinic.org/Tour or by calling 308-224-2399.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

