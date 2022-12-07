Businesses will kick Goodfellows drive into gear Friday

KEARNEY — The annual Kearney Goodfellows season is entering an important phase, said Scott Anderson, president of the charitable organization.

On Friday, volunteers will canvass the Kearney business community for donations. Last year, business operators generously contributed $25,640 to Goodfellows. Those donations helped boost the tally for the annual fund drive and inspired private donors to support Goodfellows.

When it was finished, the 2021 drive totaled $73,452, and more than 1,300 children received gifts on Christmas Day.

Anderson spoke about the importance of business donors.

“The business drive kicks off the Christmas season,” Anderson said. “This year’s drive will be important. With inflation and with some part of the job market less stable, it might be difficult for some families to have a Christmas like they’re used to. There could be a large need for Goodfellows.”

Tracking Goodfellows giving Generous donors have benefited Goodfellows, especially during recent years. Totals from recent campaigns include: 2021: $73,452 2020: $70,419 2019: $68,535 2018: $65,593 2017: $64,654 2016: $67,045 2015: $73,920 2014: $80,414 2013: $75,317 2012: $74,538

The Goodfellows tradition began in the 1940s when a group of Kearney business leaders passed the hat to purchase gifts for kids in need in the community. The giving expanded beyond businesses to include private individuals. Today, Goodfellows makes Christmas merry for kids, and it helps families throughout the year by purchasing warm coats and clothes, school necessities and milk.

“The need could increase this year. There’s going to be a continuing need to help families in need, especially now since the government’s COVID assistance is gone,” Anderson said.

Leading Friday’s business drive will be Kearney attorney Brad Holbrook. It will be the third consecutive year with volunteers collecting business donations on Friday, rather than Saturday, as in the past. Volunteers will gather at noon Friday at the Kearney Country Club before hitting the streets for donations. Anderson said it will be helpful if businesses have their donations prepared, so collections can move along efficiently.

After Friday’s business drive is complete, the Goodfellows calendar has two more important dates:

Dec. 18: Wrapping day at the Exhibition Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Volunteers can arrive at 1 p.m.

Dec. 25: Christmas morning gift deliveries. Volunteers will gather at the Exhibition Building, and deliveries will begin at 8 a.m.

Anderson said many families have made wrapping and delivery an important part of their holiday traditions. In addition to helping wrap and deliver, supporters can help by donating to Goodfellows.

Drop off — Deliver your donation directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.

Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848.

Online — Visit the Goodfellows website at goodfellows.cc.

Today’s donations total $750 and bring the tally for the 2022 drive to $5,323.

Donors include: Son’s of the American Legion, $100; Liz West, $400; Mryon Kouba, $100; Mark and Lanette Loseke, $100; and Lydell Husmann, $50.