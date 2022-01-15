Businesses showcase products, ideas at the Kearney Area Home & Builders show

KEARNEY — With nearly 80 businesses showcasing their products and services, this weekend’s home show at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds is bound to inspire home owners with new ideas, solutions and advice.
That’s according to Diane Jorgenson, the executive officer of the Kearney Area Builders Association, which has been organizing the KABA’s Home & Builder’s Show since it began 39 years ago.
Filling the Expo Center are building contractors, roofers, window dealers, fireplace vendors, patio builders, door suppliers, cleaners and dozens of other businesses offering suggestions and services that help make a house a home.
“You have everything you need for your new home or remodel. From design to finding the builder, financing, windows, kitchens and baths, everyone is under one roof,” Jorgenson said.
Kyle Flaherty, a lender at Exchange Bank, is a KABA member and co-chairs the Home & Builder’s Show. He agreed with Jorgenson. “There’s numerous businesses there who have the products and services people are looking for. At the home show people can get a wide range of opinions about what to do or what technology that’s available.”
The Home & Builder’s Show is a fundraiser for KABA, which is a nonprofit organization, Jorgenson said. “It’s our bread and butter throughout the year. It pays for office staff, scholarships for construction students, and to fight legislation that goes against keeping housing affordable.”
Jorgenson said KABA’s recent legislative efforts blocked a proposal to require fire suppression systems in new homes.
“We watch the codes. It helps us to keep housing costs down,” she said.
In addition to building codes, KABA will be watching this weekend’s forecast, Jorgenson said.
“We like temperatures when it’s 20s or 30s — cold enough to keep people inside, but we don’t want snow or ice,” she said.
Businesses that will have booths at the home show are looking forward to some face-to-face interactions with people who travel from miles to get ideas and advice from the experts. Bob Kelly, who has operated Lawn Builders in Kearney since 1977, said the Kearney Area Builders Association’s annual Home & Builder’s Show is the best way he knows to be face-to-face with people who want to enjoy a beautiful green lawn the entire spring, summer and fall.
People who are busy and have their own schedules where they don’t have time to do the lawn work are among Lawn Builders’ best customers, Kelly said.
In addition to people who can’t seem to make it home until after dark, Kelly said he’s ready to help home owners who may be unfamiliar with their sprinkler systems or who feel overwhelmed by decisions involving fertilizer and weeding chemicals.
In the middle of winter is when Kelly and Lawn Builders are busy contacting current customers to renew their fertilization and weed control programs.
“The main thing is maintenance. We go over the lawn three or four times with chemical treatments, but it’s up to you in between those times,” he said.
Visitors at the Lawn Builders booth this weekend can pick up handouts with a variety of tips about lawn care.
Kelly said it’s a good feeling to pass one of his customer’s lawns and see a healthy, plush green carpet.
Nice-looking lawns are one of his best ways to land new customers, he said. “They see their neighbor’s lawn and it looks nicer than theirs.”
In business since 1977, Kelly said, “We’re still about as busy as always. You can’t keep up with the town because it’s growing faster than you can hire the employees.”
The home show is a fun time because it brings together the building and services communities along with the people interested in solving problems or enhancing the enjoyment of their homes.
Some people who visit the Home & Builders Show may have large budgets, while others are looking for ways to freshen the look of their homes without breaking the bank.
Amber Matteson has been in business for 10 years as Amber’s Snappy Painting.
Matteson has mastered techniques to transform plain-looking surfaces into the appearance of stone.
“I’ve done anything from a mobile home to the nicest homes in town,” she said.
Matteson said homeowners can achieve amazing results for a fraction of what real stone could cost.
“It updates it so much and makes it so much brighter,” she said about her amazing transformations. The finishes have the appearance of marble, granite, slate or “pretty much any stone type.”
Asked about the money-saving potential of her services, Matteson said equipping a kitchen with new cabinets could cost $30,000. However, repainting existing cabinets could seriously reduce the expense to around $6,000.
“These days cabinets are a big thing,” she said. “I’ve done this for the last four years. It varies on the year. Sometimes everyone wants cabinets, and other years it’s counter tops.”
In a new service, Matteson applies an epoxy polymer coating to surfaces that are subjected to a lot of wear.
“It’s counter tops. I do a lot of those. It goes over any old counter top,” she said. “It’s essentially a polymer so it can be buffed if it gets scratched. You can also add another clear coat to it.”
Matteson said many homeowners find they can freshen the look of their place through interior painting, Worn or soiled walls, trim and doors can be modernized and refreshed with a well-applied coat of paint.
Matteson said she was looking forward to this weekend at the home show. “It’s a good way to connect with people. A lot of people come from out of town, too.”
Steve Russell of Russell’s Appliance & Electronics said visitors at his display will be amazed to see what’s new.
“We’ll be showing the latest and newest appliance and electronics,” he said.
Some of his products will change the way people look at their refrigerators. The latest models offer “door-in-the-door” features.
“You tap on the door and it lights up inside the fridge. People also can purchase refrigerators that show them on their phones whether the fridge is full or empty.
“We’ll be showing some new colors in all of the appliances,” Russell said. They include slate, black slate, black stainless, blue and red.
He said some of his products are “just way out in left field.”
For fans of air fryers, here’s a surprise. Russell said, “Some of the ranges come with air fryers built in so it’s always at your fingertips.”
Doing the wash will never be the same, he said. Full-sized stacked washer-drier units now are available, and some laundry products come with odor-blocking door seals.
Russell saved the most amazing products for last.
His LG-brand televisions have OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes). “It’s had the best picture in the industry eight years in a row. You can spend anywhere from $1,700 to $5,000. They’re very impressive to look at.”
Russell said it’s been amazing to see how televisions have adapted to how and where people are watching. “The family used to gather around the one TV in the living room, Today TVs are everywhere.”
Russell said for his business, the KABA Home & Builders Show has been “an ideal way to expose people to the latest and greatest in the appliance and electronics industry.”
Russell’s is celebrating a significant anniversary in 2022.
“This will be our 30th year, and we’ve never missed a home show. You can’t afford not to be there,” he said.