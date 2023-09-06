KEARNEY – A "transformational change for Nebraska."

That's how UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold described the future UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building at its groundbreaking Tuesday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The event was hosted by both UNK and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The $95 million cutting-edge facility will grow the state’s rural health care workforce and help communities thrive.

“Our goal is to harness UNMC’s world-class skills to transform rural Nebraska through a unique endeavor not seen elsewhere in the United States: educating health care workers and professionals in rural areas,” said UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen.

He added that the building "will have a significant lasting impact on the region, possibly unlike any Kearney has ever seen.”

Gold added that the building "marks a critical step toward increasing access to rural care and helping all our Nebraska communities thrive.”

Located on the UNK campus, the Rural Health Education Building will address a critical need for additional health care professionals in rural communities by allowing more students to study and train in central Nebraska. It will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, extensive simulation and clinical skills laboratories for pre-clinical education and complex clinical scenarios and simulated primary care spaces.

The building will train more than 300 students and be operated by UNMC.

Standing three stories tall and occupying 110,000 square feet, it will allow UNMC to expand its allied health and nursing programs in Kearney while launching new programs to train physicians, pharmacists and public health professionals here.

Construction is set to begin later this month, with completion targeted for late 2025 and occupancy in early 2026. Students will be able to enroll in the newly expanded programs beginning in fall 2025, using existing UNK facilities until the new building opens.

The project builds on a highly successful partnership between UNK and UNMC. The institutions opened a $19 million Health Science Education Complex on UNK’s west campus in 2015, and that facility quickly filled.

More than 300 students are currently pursuing degrees there in professional programs such as cardiovascular interventional technology, diagnostic medical sonography, magnetic resonance imaging, medical laboratory science, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, physician assistant and radiography.

Many of these students complete clinicals in the same communities they’ll serve after graduation. About 85% of the students who graduate from these programs start their careers in rural Nebraska.

The Rural Health Education Building will be located directly north of the Health Science Education Complex, creating a hub for health education in rural Nebraska that will offer training in medicine, public health, pharmacy, allied health and nursing. In all, the new facility will allow for the doubling of the number of health care students in Kearney, bringing the total number to more than 600.

When fully operational, the Rural Health Education Building and existing Health Science Education Complex will support about 240 local jobs and have an annual economic impact estimated at $34.5 million.

“This facility represents a significant opportunity for rural Nebraska, aiming to reshape its future for generations,” said University of Nebraska President Ted Carter.

A public-private partnership, the project received support from numerous sources. The Nebraska Legislature approved legislation, signed by former Gov. Pete Ricketts, allocating $60 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding for capital construction and iEXCEL technology startup costs, plus sustainable operational funds to support faculty and staff.

Most of the $35 million in philanthropic and local public funding has been raised. The city of Kearney committed $5 million, and $1.5 million will come from Central Community College.

The William and Ruth Scott Family Foundation is serving as the lead donor to the project.

“Public health is one of our foundation’s highest priorities for the support we provide rural Nebraska,” said John Scott, vice president of the William and Ruth Scott Family Foundation. “We are pleased to be a part of this transformational collaborative effort.”

Other benefactors include the Walter Scott Family Foundation, Peter Kiewit Foundation, Union Pacific Foundation, Pinnacle Bancorp and Dinsdale Family, and, from Kearney, the Ron & Carol Cope Foundation, Tom and Mary Henning and Paul and Linda Younes.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the philanthropic community for supporting this transformative project,” said Brian F. Hastings, president and CEO of the University of Nebraska Foundation. “It is so inspiring to see so many individuals and organizations investing to help grow the health care workforce for rural Nebraska.”

Targeted renovation also is planned for the Health Science Education Complex, which will provide expanded anatomy, rehabilitation and musculoskeletal labs.