Business leader Jon Abegglen awarded Friend of Kearney during chamber banquet

KEARNEY — Kearney business leader Jon Abegglen was the recipient of the 2021 Friend of Kearney Award presented at Monday evening’s Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce banquet.

“When I came to Kearney it was just to finish college,” Abegglen said about getting his start in banking and business. Later, his mentors — Barry Sherman, Ron and Carol Cope and Tom Henning, to name a few — encouraged Abegglen to become involved in community affairs.

“Getting involved in the community was going to be good for my banking,” Abegglen told the crowd of 600 at the Younes Conference Center. He said early experiences with community service made him decide Kearney not only was a good place to begin his career, but to put down roots.

During the past 47 years, Abegglen has served on nearly two dozen boards, committees and task forces. Among his roles were the boards of the Museum of Nebraska Art, Rowe Sanctuary, Kearney Chamber, Kearney Family YMCA, United Way and UNK Alumni Association.

Abegglen also gave his time to the Community Redevelopment Authority, Buffalo County Economic Development Council, Merryman Performing Arts Center, Central Community College and First Presbyterian Church.