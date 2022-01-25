Business leader Jon Abegglen awarded Friend of Kearney during chamber banquet

KEARNEY — Kearney business leader Jon Abegglen was the recipient of the 2021 Friend of Kearney Award presented at Monday evening’s Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce banquet.
“When I came to Kearney it was just to finish college,” Abegglen said about getting his start in banking and business. Later, his mentors — Barry Sherman, Ron and Carol Cope and Tom Henning, to name a few — encouraged Abegglen to become involved in community affairs.
“Getting involved in the community was going to be good for my banking,” Abegglen told the crowd of 600 at the Younes Conference Center. He said early experiences with community service made him decide Kearney not only was a good place to begin his career, but to put down roots.
During the past 47 years, Abegglen has served on nearly two dozen boards, committees and task forces. Among his roles were the boards of the Museum of Nebraska Art, Rowe Sanctuary, Kearney Chamber, Kearney Family YMCA, United Way and UNK Alumni Association.
Abegglen also gave his time to the Community Redevelopment Authority, Buffalo County Economic Development Council, Merryman Performing Arts Center, Central Community College and First Presbyterian Church.
A Columbus native, Abegglen graduated in 1975 with a business degree from Kearney State College.
When he was selected for a 2015 Kearney Hub Freedom Award for his voluntarism, Abegglen said there are three ways a person can give back to their community: with their time, with their talent and with their treasure.
At the state level Abegglen has been a member of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Innovation Task Force, UNMC Chancellor’s Board of Counselors and College of Nursing Advisory Board. Previously, he was a trustee of the University of Nebraska Foundation.
In addition to recognizing Abegglen, the Kearney Area Chamber announced recipients of other top awards.
They went to:
— Young Professional of the Year: Given posthumously to Alyshia Samuelson. (Drew Samuelson, her husband, and Amanda Polacek accepting on her behalf.)
— Youth Friend of Kearney: Isabella Cao of Kearney High School.
— Leadership Kearney Distinguished Alumni: Loralea Frank of Bruner, Frank, Schumacher, Husak, LLC.
— New Business of the Year: Veronica Piñon of Piñon Market.
— Small Business of the Year: Megan Axmann, Stacy Schulte and Chelsie Bebensee, owners of Divas at Kearney Floral.
— Outstanding Business of the Year: Megan Goeke and Jenna Lukasiewicz, owners of Hello Beautiful Bridal & Formal Wear.
The chamber thanked outgoing board members for their service to the organization. They included Goeke of Hello Beautiful; Yousef Ghamedi of Cunningham’s Journal and Nick Ward of Ward Labs.
Platte Valley Medical Group was recognized for 50 years as a chamber member.
Gov. Pete Ricketts congratulated Kearney on its growth and economic development and stumped for the water initiatives he announced last week, including seizing South Platte water from Colorado.
Gibbon native and former UNK volleyball player, Kelsey Ruwe, was Monday night’s speaker.
“You want to build stronger businesses and in the process build a stronger community,” Ruwe said.
Ruwe is the chief of staff of Carson Group in Omaha, where she oversees talent, human resources and corporate communications. During her 15 years with Carson Group, Ruwe has had a role in hiring, training and educating nearly 300 employees, and she oversaw major components of the firm’s $80 million two-tower campus and headquarters on the prior Boys Town west farm property.
Ruwe said that at a time when corporations are pushing employees to work out of the office, Carson’s new headquarters are a recruiting magnet because employees want to feel like they’re part of a team.
“The need for community has never been better,” she said.
Day-to-day, Ruwe focuses on Carson’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, along with community partnerships and engagement. She also had a hand in Carson’s IDEA Council (Inclusion, Diversity, Education, Action).
Monday’s event was the 103rd annual meeting of the Kearney Area Chamber. About 600 attended the gathering at Younes Conference Center.