Business book turned into personal story for AgWest owner

HOLDREGE — After thinking about it for some time, Steve Knuth decided to write a book about building a commodity marketing business.

It wasn’t until information collection was well underway that the focus shifted to his journey from 27 years of alcohol abuse to launching AgWest Commodities a year after his last drink.

The first step toward self-publishing “Come Hope or High Water” was connecting with Candi Cross, owner of a New York City-based ghostwriting agency. The book has been on sale from Amazon since Sept. 15.

Knuth and Cross had approximately 20 hours of phone conversations before she came to south-central Nebraska to interview him, family members, friends, co-workers and addiction counselors.

“Part way in, she said, ‘I don’t think you have a marketing book. You have a recovery book,’” Knuth said, adding that Cross’ awareness came from having parents with addiction issues.

“Everybody’s got a story, I’m not embarrassed to tell my story,” Knuth said. However, he doesn’t believe his addiction recovery story is better or different than the stories of others.

He told Cross she couldn’t write the book in the usual ghostwriter first-person style.